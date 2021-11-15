AEW Full Gear 2021 - Star ratings for every match

AEW Full Gear 2021 came in with lofty expectations with a well hyped card that had plenty of highly anticipated matches.

The show was the fourth and final pay-per-view of 2021 for All Elite Wrestling, taking place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event was headlined by Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page.

After the success of All Out, this show couldn't have had a better lineup. There were grudge matches, like CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston and MJF vs. Darby Allin, and high stakes contests, such as Miro vs. Bryan Danielson and The Lucha Brothers vs. FTR.

There were also wild brawls like SuperKliq vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express and The Inner Circle vs. American Top Team.

With an exceptional year closing out and a two-year storyline being culminated in the main event, Full Gear looked like it had the makings to deliver another classic event for the fledging promotion. In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at AEW Full Gear 2021.

Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose (AEW Full Gear 2021 Buy In)

AEW Full Gear 2021 Buy-In highlighted the company's ongoing TBS Women's Championship Tournament with a tag team contest featuring four ladies that will compete in the next round.

Former AEW Women's World Champions Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida will resume their rivalry, while Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter have had rising tension over the past few weeks.

This bout had a lot of physicality between both sides. The Minneapolis crowd was loud and vocal. They immediately showed their interest in this opener, especially Rosa. It was nice to see Hikaru Shida and Nyla back at a major event. It was also cool to see Jamie Hayter featured prominently again. Serena Deeb was at ringside to add to her ongoing feud with Shida, so there was a lot to take away here.

The action in this AEW Full Gear 2021 Buy-In match was entertaining and made the fans further invested in the upcoming TBS Women's Championship Tournament contests. Shida pinned Rose with a jackknife cover to gain momentum ahead of their upcoming bout. It was a good start to the show.

Star rating: **3/4

