AEW Full Gear Results: Former world champion debuts, Monumental title change, Wrestling legend spotted at ringside

AEW Full Gear did not disappoint. Despite a couple of matches going too long, the show finished with a bang and also featured a huge debut from a former IMPACT Wrestling star. We also found out the next #1 contender for the world title as well as a number of title matches. Read on for full AEW Full Gear results.

AEW Full Gear 2021 PRE-SHOW MATCH: Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter

Darby Allin vs MJF AEW Full Gear 2021

The opening moments of the match went in Darby Allin's favor but his recklessness soon gave MJF the opening he needed. Allin fought his way back to his feet with a boot to the jaw but MJF took him back down with a nasty looking backbreaker.

Every time it looked like Darby Allin was about to get back in it, MJF took him back down. Darby was still kept trying to fight his way back, this time Friedman hit a powerbomb into his own knee. MJF started to favour his knee but got up and hit Darby in the face, who kept asking for more.

Darby Allin fought back with a low dropkick but MJF cut him off and hit a powerbomb before locking in a Sharpshooter. Allin hammered MJF's injured knee to break the hold. However, MJF took the initiative once again, hitting a Tombstone Piledriver on the ring apron.

Unfortunately for MJF, it looked like the move did further damage to his knee. Both men barely managed to beat the 10-count and get back in the ring. Allin and MJF went back and forth with a series of pinning attempts.

MJF went for a powerbomb but Darby countered it into a Sunset Flip and headed to the top rope. MJF rolled out of the ring but Darby, fearless as ever, hit a Coffin Drop out to ringside.

Wardlow and Shawn Spears were starting to make their way down to the ring at this point but Sting ambushed them on the entrance ramp, driving them back. Darby then brought out his skateboard and went to hit MJF with it.

MJF cowered in fear and Darby decided against it, handing the skateboard to the referee. As the referee went to toss the skateboard out of the ring, MJF hit Darby Allin with the Dynamite Diamond ring and pinned him for the win.

MJF def. Darby Allin

GRADE: A-

