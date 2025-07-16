3 ways Jon Moxley could get removed from Death Riders on AEW Dynamite this week 

Jon Moxley has just lost the AEW World Championship after a reign that lasted a little over nine months. But moving forward, this may not be the only thing he loses out on.

The Death Riders have been by Mox's side since he began going down this path, which started the moment they turned on Bryan Danielson and ended the Blackpool Combat Club. The group has been loyal to him and has constantly been by his side, but this could change given what happened at AEW All In: Texas.

Tomorrow night's edition of AEW Dynamite may be a pivotal one, as this will address all that happened after the pay-per-view and potentially set the direction of several storylines heading into the next major show.

Could the show see Jon Moxley and The Death Riders part ways? Here are some ways this could happen.

#1. Gets replaced as the leader of The Death Riders

Jon Moxley has been leading his faction to war for several months now, and they have done so against several major names on the roster without a question. Most of the time, the group has been able to bail him out, but at All In, they would eventually fall, and 'Hangman' Adam Page was able to walk out as the new world champion.

Given how they were treated simply as soldiers, and they still lost it all, the group could decide to go a different direction. They could unanimously decide to give Mox the boot as their leader. Gabe Kidd could assume the role, seeing as he shares their same ideals. His position as a member of the NJPW roster and connections to the Bullet Club War Dogs could come in handy.

Kidd could attack Jon Moxley on Dynamite and take over the group. The rest of the members could join him, as a change in leadership and direction could be what they need.

#2. The rest of the group walks out on him

Tomorrow night, The Death Riders are set for a trios match against Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Looking at this from the chemistry shared by the members of the teams, Mox, Claudio, and Wheeler should have the advantage.

However, Hangman has all the momentum coming out of All In, and Briscoe and Hobbs aren't to be taken for granted. At a crucial point in the match, where it seems like they may take another loss, Jon Moxley may find himself a victim of his stablemates walking out on him. He would be left to fend for himself, and this would confirm that The Death Riders have lost faith in him.

#3. Jon Moxley decides to quit the group

On the other hand, the opposite may take place tomorrow night on Dynamite. During the trios match, it may be the former AEW World Champion who walks out on them. This would be the culmination of a series of disappointments on his end, including their inability to help him hold on to the world title.

He could turn his back on them and simply walk out, without so much as a glance at his teammates. Mox could decide that he needs a long-overdue break, and he could go on a hiatus. This would confirm that a new era is set to befall AEW, with Jon Moxley and Death Riders no longer being factors.

Seeing as their leader walked out on them, it remains to be seen whether the rest of the faction stays together or if they all decide to go their separate ways. The babyfaces would rejoice in this, seeing as all the effort they put in has finally resulted in their disbandment.

The era of Jon Moxley no longer being the AEW World Champion begins tomorrow night. There is no telling what could be next for him and the Death Riders. But one thing is for sure - the company will forever be changed from this point onward.

