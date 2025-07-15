Tony Khan announces huge match for Hangman Adam Page on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page changed AEW's landscape at All In Texas this past weekend. Now, Tony Khan has announced a major match amid the fallout from the big event.

Ad

All In opened with The Opps successfully defending their World Trios Championship against the Death Riders and Gabe Kidd. However, despite winning the match, Samoa Joe was viciously assaulted and stretchered out of Globe Life Field.

In the main event, Hangman Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship, ending the latter's tyrannical reign at the top of the company. Due to the storyline's build and the brutal way Hangman won the match, many fans thought the feud might be over. However, it seems there will be an epilogue this week.

Ad

Trending

Tony Khan took to X/Twitter today to announce that Hangman Page, Will Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe will take on the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a trios match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Chicago, IL; TBS + HBO Max TOMORROW @AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page + @SussexCoChicken + AEW World Trios Champion @TrueWillieHobbs vs Death Riders @JonMoxley / @ClaudioCSRO / @WheelerYuta Don’t miss the fallout from #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW NIGHT!" Khan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hangman Adam Page will address AEW fans on Dynamite

Tony Khan generally books new champions to address the fans on Dynamite or Collision following a major pay-per-view. While nothing has been made official for Hangman Page other than the aforementioned trios match, the man himself has indicated that he'll speak to fans this week.

One day after his bloody match with Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page thanked fans on his BlueSky account and said that he'd try to find the right words to say by Wednesday:

Ad

"Thank you for everything. I don't have the words to do the feeling justice because I haven't slept in four days, but I'll try to find them by Wednesday," Page wrote.

This week marks Hangman's second reign as the company's top title holder. Whether he can surpass his first remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More