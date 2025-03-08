3 ways Jon Moxley could lose his AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025

At AEW Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Cope. The build-up to this match has been fascinating, with the veteran heading into the show with more momentum. If he manages to defeat the Death Riders' leader, he will become the company's world champion for the first time in his career.

Ever since Moxley became world champion, he and his Death Riders faction have been the apex predators of All Elite Wrestling. Previously known as the Blackpool Combat Club, their current members consist of the former Dean Ambrose, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC. Dethroning him has proved impossible due to this group's constant presence. However, the Rated R Superstar can defeat him at Revolution and perhaps even end the stable.

Here are three ways Jon Moxley could lose his AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025.

#3. The Death Riders turn on Jon Moxley

Yuta, Castagnoli, Shafir, and PAC have shown immense loyalty to the AEW World Champion. They always make sure that their leader is protected. Furthermore, due to their interventions, Jon Moxley still holds gold. But at Revolution 2025, the Death Riders might shock the world.

For the past few weeks, Cope has managed to neutralize the heel faction. The Purveyor of Violence's leadership has weakened. On a recent episode of Dynamite, Yuta and the Rated R Superstar shook hands, hinting that there is a possibility that The Death Riders might turn on Moxley and cost him the AEW World Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view.

They might attack him during the showdown and beat him up brutally. Then Cope could pin him without any major offense. This would make a quite memorable AEW moment.

#2. Cope wins via roll-up

AEW fans worldwide are hell-bent on seeing Cope become the new world champion at Revolution. However, if he beats Jon Moxley clean, the former WWE star and his Death Riders faction will completely lose credibility.

To avoid this, Tony Khan might book Cope to defeat his opponent via a roll-up.

The pay-per-view match could start as a normal wrestling bout, but things might turn chaotic. Within the chaos, Moxley might accidentally get attacked by his faction mates or be distracted.

The WWE Hall of Famer could then take advantage of the situation and secure a roll-up victory over the champion. Eventually, this might lead to the Death Riders breaking up and The Purveyor of Violence turning face for the first time in months.

#1. Christian Cage might cash in during the match

Christian Cage currently holds a contract in which he can cash anytime for an AEW World Title opportunity. At Revolution, he might finally pull the trigger. Captain Charisma is the leader of the Patriarchy faction. Hence, he has the numbers advantage.

At the upcoming pay-per-view, Cage might show up during the AEW World Championship match and cash in. The showdown could turn into a three-way bout, with the Patriarchy leader pinning the Rated R Superstar. As a result, Jon Moxley might completely lose and showcase a grotesque side of himself that has never been seen before.

