3 Title changes Tony Khan must avoid at any cost at AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 is right around the corner, and almost all the titles will be on the line at the show. Fans are excited to see what Tony Khan has in store for them, especially in the men's and women's world title matches.

They're also expecting to perhaps see some championships change hands this Sunday. However, there are three title changes that Tony Khan must avoid booking at Revolution 2025. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Toni Storm should not lose the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May

After almost a year's work building this storyline, Toni Storm and Mariah May are set to finally lay it all out in the ring at AEW Revolution 2025. One of the best angles in the company's history is set to conclude in a 'Hollywood Ending."

The Timeless star will look to end The Glamour once and for all, while The Woman From Hell will undeniably look to seek revenge on her former mentor after losing the AEW Women's World Title to her at Grand Slam: Australia.

Fans expect the epic rivalry to end with a bang at Revolution 2025. If Mariah May comes out on top, we have a feeling this feud may continue further, and this may take some sheen off it considering that almost every angle has been explored. Additionally, Toni just won back the title, so it would make no sense for her to drop it so soon.

We'd prefer if the bitter rivals took each other out in a cinematic Hollywood ending.

#2. Kazuchika Okada should retain the Continental Title

Kazuchika Okada has done well during his 350-plus day reign as Continental Champion. Last month, The Rainmaker defeated Buddy Matthews at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in an outstanding match. He has now turned his attention to the latter's Hounds of Hell stablemate, Brody King.

Okada attacked King on last week's edition of Collision. Later, Tony Khan announced the Continental Title match between them for Revolution 2025. Now, even though the Hounds of Hell member is an amazing in-ring performer and deserves his dues, it would be too quick for him to end The Rainmaker's Continental Championship reign.

Additionally, considering that Okada has a feud in the works with Kenny Omega down the line, it would benefit the story to have a title in the picture.

#1. Mercedes Mone should still be 'Four Belts Mone'

Mercedes Mone has gone from strength to strength since joining AEW. The CEO has successfully overcome every obstacle, including Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, and Harley Cameron, in her way.

She's now set to defend her TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe at the Revolution PPV. Now, even though Mercedes is seemingly scared of the Women's International Cup winner, there is no reason to take the TBS Title off her this Sunday. We're sure both stars will put on a stunning match, but the storyline doesn't warrant Mone's title reign to end.

