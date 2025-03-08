3 Possibilities in Mercedes Mone's AEW Revolution match

Mercedes Mone is headed to AEW Revolution to defend her TBS Title against Momo Watanabe. The 33-year-old has been at the top of her game for quite some time and intends to keep it that way no matter who stands in her way.

The CEO will now battle the 2025 International Women's Cup winner, as she looks to retain all of her glory as 'Four Belts Mone!' Even though not many fans expect her to lose the TBS Title to Watanabe, we're taking a look at three things that can happen in her match at AEW Revolution:

#3. Saraya could return to AEW and confront Mercedes Mone

Saraya has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion since October 2024. The former Anti-Diva recently announced that her contract will end in September 2024.

If Tony Khan intends to bring her back before her deal expires, he could book the English professional wrestler to return after Mercedes Mone's match against Momo Watanabe at Revolution 2025. The two stars could kickstart a feud that would likely generate a lot of interest among fans, given their history in WWE.

Notably, the erstwhile Paige was initially forced to retire from in-ring duties in April 2018 after she suffered a neck injury due to a kick she received from the former Sasha Banks during a house show.

#2. Kamille could return and attack Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone once had Kamille as her bodyguard. However, after enduring Mercedes' humiliating jabs for several weeks, The Brickhouse walked out on The CEO at Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite in November 2024. A few days later, on Collision, she was attacked backstage by a mystery assailant.

Many fans expected that this would be the start of a feud between the two, similar to the rivalry between Shawn Michaels and Diesel back in the 1990s. This could've been AEW's chance to make a new star. However, nothing came out of it, as Kamille was written off TV.

Last month, a report stated that Tony Khan didn't have any plans for Kamille, though she is still signed to the company. It would be a swerve if she came out and attacked her former boss at AEW Revolution 2025.

#1. Two new allies could help Mercedes Mone defeat Momo Watanabe

The CEO has been seemingly wary of the Women's International Cup winner in recent weeks. Hence, she might look to enlist outside help to get the job done at Revolution 2025.

In December 2024, a report mentioned that Tony Khan had been planning to align Mercedes Mone with The Renegade Twins (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) from ROH. The twins could decimate Watanabe at Revolution and officially join forces with Mone. The trio would certainly make for an amazing group, and the faction would also allow The CEO to strengthen her grip on her titles.

