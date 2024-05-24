3 ways Sting's son could make his AEW debut

Legendary wrestler Sting called time on his decorated career at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in a fairytale manner, as The Icon and Darby Allin retained their World Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks. It was an emotional night for Sting, and adding to the spectacle were his sons, Steven and Garrett Borden, who participated by wearing the yesteryear costumes of their father's memorable personas, Surfer Sting (Garrett) and Wolfpack Sting (Steve Jr.).

The duo also performed a couple of Stinger splashes on The Young Bucks. Sting's tag-team partner, Darby Allin, recently disclosed to Fightful that Steven Jr. has been training to become a professional wrestler. According to the former TNT Champion, Steven's interest in pro wrestling was sparked after his involvement in The Icon's farewell match at Revolution. He further added that the former football player was residing at his house.

Later, Steven Borden took to his Twitter/X account to address the rumors, as he posted a picture of his current living situation.

On this note, let's discuss how Sting's son, Steven Borden Jr., could get involved in storylines in the Jacksonville-based company:

#3. Sting's son joins Darby Allin

Darby Allin recently returned to AEW TV following a hiatus due to an injury. The former World Tag Team Champion replaced an injured Eddie Kingston in Team AEW for the Anarchy in The Arena Match at Double or Nothing PPV.

Allin is a seasoned professional and a long-time tag team partner of The Icon. Since Steven Borden is already training under him, it would make perfect sense for the former football player to align with Darby Allin and learn the basics of being a pro wrestler on the job. The partnership would be mutually beneficial, as it would help Steven gain much-needed experience while allowing Darby to push the envelope as a veteran.

#2. Sting's son betrays Darby Allin and walks away from dad's legacy

Though Darby Allin and Sting successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Title at Revolution, the former was forced to relinquish the gold due to The Icon's retirement. The Tag Team Title was eventually won by The Young Bucks at Dynasty last month.

There's a chance that after Steven Jr. becomes a full-time wrestler in Tony Khan's company, he will demand a shot at the World Tag Team Title alongside Darby Allin. However, Stinger's son could delve into the darker side and ultimately betray Allin during the title match. Steven could go on to embrace the heel persona to the hilt and have a memorable feud with his dad's tag team partner.

#1. The Young Bucks secretly align with Steven Jr.

Sting's sons have a history with The Young Bucks. Before the duo participated in The Icon's farewell match, Steven and Garrett suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson on the February 7, 2024, edition of Dynamite.

However, the duo got their revenge during their father's farewell match at Revolution. A lot has changed since Sting's retirement match. The Young Bucks and The Elite have seemingly taken over the Jacksonville-based promotion in recent weeks. As mentioned in the above point, there's a chance that Steven Jr. delves into the darker side after becoming a full-time pro wrestler.

With The Bucks and The Elite being the de-facto leaders of the promotion, Steven could fall in line and join forces with the heel faction. Again, this will be a win-win scenario for both parties involved. While The Icon's son will get a much-needed reprieve from the wrath of The Elite, the heel faction could use Steven Jr. to their advantage in their power struggle against Tony Khan.