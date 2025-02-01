3 Ways Tony Khan can convince Ricky Starks to stay in AEW

Ricky Starks has not been seen on AEW television since March 2024. The Absolute One has been active in other promotions on the independent circuit, but his alleged creative differences with Tony Khan have kept him away from All Elite Wrestling.

The former FTW Champion allegedly asked for his release from the Jacksonville-based promotion last month, but his request was shot down by the AEW President. Starks is one of the most charismatic stars in the pro wrestling business, and if given a consistent push, he can become a valuable asset to any company.

AEW would not want to part ways with Stroke Daddy, who has been on the radar of WWE for a while. In this article, let's look at three ways Tony Khan can convince Ricky Starks to stay in All Elite Wrestling:

Trending

#3. Ricky Starks could be put in a feud with Daniel Garcia

Ricky Starks has feuded with numerous top stars in All Elite Wrestling. The Absolute One has had memorable programs with stars such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho.

While he lost the majority of these rivalries, these feuds helped establish Starks as a versatile performer. Unfortunately, the lack of championship success made it difficult for the audience to consider Ricky Starks as a legitimate main-event talent.

Tony Khan could mend fences with The Absolute One by booking him in a feud with the reigning TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia. The two stars could have an extended rivalry, which could ultimately culminate in Stroke Daddy becoming the new champion.

Capturing the TNT Title would be the perfect way for Starks to resume his AEW career. The 34-year-old star could establish himself as a workhorse during this reign, setting himself up for bigger opportunities in the future.

#2. Ricky Starks could join The Don Callis Family

The Don Callis Family is currently embroiled in a feud with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. In a recent segment on AEW Collision, Callis held a meeting with the rest of his stablemates.

Interestingly, Callis hinted at adding a new member, who could help the group fend off The Aerial Assassin and The Best Bout Machine. Ricky Starks will be a great fit for The Don Callis Family, as he can generate genuine heel heat from the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan could convince The Absolute One to stay in All Elite Wrestling by putting him in a star-studded storyline with Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. The arrival of Starks would lead to a surge in fans' interest in this ongoing rivalry.

Joining The Don Callis Family has proven beneficial to stars such as Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. If Ricky Starks joins hands with the villainous group, he can instantly become a major threat on the roster.

#1. Ricky Starks could resume his rivalry with MJF

In December 2022, Ricky Starks earned a shot at the AEW World Championship by winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal. Moments after his win, Stroke Daddy was confronted by then-champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

The two stars went on to have an intense back-and-forth on the microphone. Their verbal battle remains one of the greatest promo exchanges in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion. During the segment, MJF tried to undermine Starks' journey to the top, only for The Absolute One to hit him back with some creative insults.

They locked horns on the December 14, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where The Devil hit a low blow on the 34-year-old star to retain the title. Fans expected the two young performers to clash again at some point in the future, but that sadly didn't transpire.

Expand Tweet

MJF desperately needs a solid opponent to work with at the moment, as his recent storylines have failed to click with the audience. Tony Khan could pull off a masterstroke by bringing back Ricky Starks to battle The Wolf of Wrestling.

The Absolute One has shown in the past that he can be as good a babyface as he is as a heel. The former FTW Champion could make his return with a bang by targeting The Salt of The Earth.

A feud between the two young stars could help bring their respective careers back on track. The program could particularly end up being a turning point for Stroke Daddy, who is eager to work in a bigger role in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback