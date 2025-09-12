3 women Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was romantically involved with before marrying WWE veteran

The WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has been a legend in the pro wrestling industry. After his legendary run in the Stamford-based promotion for over 25 years, Copeland jumped ship to AEW in 2023 and is currently a top star in the promotion as well.Speaking of his personal life, Adam Copeland has been married to the WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, since 2016. The couple were in a relationship long before that.Copeland and Beth also have two lovely daughters named Lyric Rose Copeland and Ruby Ever Copeland. The relationship between the couple is still going strong. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Rated &quot;R&quot; Superstar is currently married to Beth Phoenix, he has had a complicated love life, as he has had multiple relationships before that. Here is a list of women Copeland was romantically involved with before marrying Beth Phoenix:#3 Alannah Morley was his first wifeFollowing his WWE debut in the late 1990s, Adam Copeland got into a relationship with Alannah Morley, who happened to be the sister of the popular wrestler, Val Venis. After a few years of dating, the erstwhile Edge tied the knot with Alannah.However, the marriage didn't last very long as the two got separated in the year 2004. The Rated &quot;R&quot; Superstar moved on to a different relationship following the separation from his first wife. #2 Lisa OrtizFollowing his separation from Alannah Morley, Adam Copeland went on to marry a woman named Lisa Ortiz in the year 2004. Lisa had no connections with the pro wrestling industry, and her real occupation is unknown as well.Unfortunately, Copeland's marriage to Lisa Ortiz lasted only a year as the two got separated in the year 2005. The reason for their separation has still not been confirmed despite so many rumors and speculations.#1 Lita and Edge's relationship is well-documentedBack in 2004, Matt Hardy was dating the WWE Hall of Famer Lita. However, Lita got romantically involved with Adam Copeland in between. This led to a real-life rivalry between Matt Hardy and Adam Copeland. Edge and Lita were a couple both onscreen and offscreen around 2005-2006.Lita announced her retirement from pro wrestling in 2006, and her relationship with Edge was never discussed. The couple mysteriously got separated in real life, but it is still unknown when the two broke up. After a lot of ups and downs in his life, Adam Copeland finally found his 'happily ever after' with Beth Phoenix, who happens to be his third wife. The couple is still together with two kids.