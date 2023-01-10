Were WWE Legends Edge and Lita married?

Edge and Lita's storyline in WWE was one of the most controversial ones there is, which all started out in real life when the former still had a wife and the latter was dating another fellow superstar.

Lita began dating Matt Hardy around the same time Team Xtreme was created, which consisted of the latter and The Hardy Boyz. Another tag team that was making headlines at the time was Edge and Christian, even engaging in a memorable feud with Dudley Boyz. Although Hardy Boyz, Edge, and Christian were rivals on-screen, they were friends off-screen, but major changes happened when Jeff and Matt began to compete individually.

In 2004, Matt was involved in a storyline between Kane and Lita before he had to take a year off due to a knee injury. It was during this time that Lita and Edge began an affair, with the Rated R Superstar even being married at the time.

When the former ECW Champion found out about the affair, he aired it out on the media, which led to his release from WWE in April 2005 due to unprofessional conduct. Nonetheless, he returned to the company shortly after. The real-life issue between the three resulted in an onscreen storyline, with fans heavily expressing their disdain for the new WWE couple.

Although Edge and Lita dated both onscreen and off-screen, the only marriage that occurred between them was for the storyline inside the ring. Interestingly, the June 2005 wedding was interrupted by Matt's theme song, which was later revealed to be a setup by the Rated R couple. However, Hardy returned to the company the following month.

The notorious couple never broke up on-screen, and it only ended when she retired in 2006. It was unknown when the two officially broke up in real life, but it was possible that the pressure from the fans was a factor.

Edge's wife is another notable WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer

The relationship between The Rated R Superstar may not have ended up marrying the Extreme Diva, but he did meet his match at the Stamford-based promotion.

In September 2011, Edge began dating Beth Phoenix. They had their first daughter in December 2013, named Lyric Rose Copeland, and their second child was born in May 2016, named Ruby Ever Copeland. They later got married on October 30, 2016.

The married couple also shared the ring together on several occasions. They successfully competed in a mixed tag team match at last year's Royal Rumble event against The Miz and Maryse. Phoenix also appeared to aid her husband during his feud with The Judgment Day last year.

Lita, on the other hand, is now only making surprise appearances with WWE, while Matt Hardy is now signed with AEW. The friendship between the three, and even the male stars themselves, may not have been the strongest after the affair, but they managed to maintain a professional relationship.

