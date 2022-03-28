4-time Champion didn't want to go to work during WWE storyline with Edge

Lita recently recalled how she did not enjoy working for WWE during her controversial storyline with Edge.

In 2005, Lita’s real-life affair with Edge led to a storyline between The Rated-R Superstar and her former boyfriend Matt Hardy. Fans turned against the four-time Women’s Champion, leaving WWE’s higher-ups with little choice but to present her as an on-screen villain.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, the Hall of Famer admitted that she found it difficult to remain positive throughout the storyline:

“There were definitely, especially during this time, days that it was hard to get on the plane to come to work, because I’m like, 'You’re willingly participating in this very stressful situation,'” said Lita.

Edge’s rivalry with Matt Hardy blurred the lines between fiction and reality at times. WWE originally fired Hardy for revealing details about the affair online, but he was later rehired due to fans’ overwhelming interest in the legitimate feud.

Why Lita left WWE shortly after the Edge storyline

Lita set her sights on recapturing the Women’s Championship after her on-screen association with Edge concluded in mid-2006. The legendary superstar won the title four times, with her final reign ending in her retirement match against Mickie James at Survivor Series 2006.

The former Team Xtreme member said she decided to leave WWE because she lost her passion for the job:

“My contract was coming up and it was just kind of a combination of everything.” Lita continued, “The main thing driving me was the last thing I got into this business [for] was a pay check. It was for the passion and the excitement and following my dreams, and there were times, especially when I was having a hard time at work, that it became a pay check.”

Lita returned to WWE earlier this year as a participant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She also recently faced RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a losing effort at Elimination Chamber.

