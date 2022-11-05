Create

Photo: Rhea Ripley mocks Beth Phoenix with new look at WWE Crown Jewel

By Divesh Merani
Modified Nov 05, 2022 11:50 PM IST
Rhea Ripley helped The Judgment Day win at Crown Jewel.
Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley had quite the newsworthy appearance at WWE Crown Jewel. Not only did she help The Judgment Day defeat The OC in a six-man tag team match, but she also did her hair to "pay homage" to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The Glamazon had stepped up to the former RAW Women's Champion during her husband Edge's 'I Quit' Match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. However, Ripley got the last laugh as she knocked Phoenix out with brass knuckles.

The Nightmare then hit a con-chair-to after threatening to do so to cause The Rated-R Superstar to say "I quit" and gift the match to Balor. Edge and Beth Phoenix remain away from WWE television, while Rhea Ripley continues to boast about what she did to the three-time women's champion.

This included her hair for Crown Jewel, which was made up like how Beth does hers.

Check it out below:

What an incredible look by @RheaRipley_WWE! 🔥#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/oshhhKMIpa

Michael Cole explained that Rhea Ripley did it to "pay homage" to the "late great" Beth Phoenix, clearly mocking her. She would catch AJ Styles in an electric chair outside the ring and drop him on the apron, leading to Finn Balor picking up the win for The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel.

Will Beth Phoenix return to WWE after Crown Jewel to take on Rhea Ripley?

With the constant reminders from Ripley that she took out Phoenix, it seems like the company is setting up the latter's grand return following Crown Jewel. The Glamazon could finally step up to the female member of The Judgment Day at Survivor Series.

Rhea stealing Beth’s hairstyle, Aunty Betty is coming?? #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/qfI3ECm23Y

Edge could return as well, setting up a mixed tag team match against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at the premium live event. It would be the perfect culmination of the feud between the WWE Hall of Famer and the faction he started.

Do you want to see Phoenix and Ripley get into it? Let us know in the comments section below!

