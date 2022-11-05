Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley had quite the newsworthy appearance at WWE Crown Jewel. Not only did she help The Judgment Day defeat The OC in a six-man tag team match, but she also did her hair to "pay homage" to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The Glamazon had stepped up to the former RAW Women's Champion during her husband Edge's 'I Quit' Match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. However, Ripley got the last laugh as she knocked Phoenix out with brass knuckles.

The Nightmare then hit a con-chair-to after threatening to do so to cause The Rated-R Superstar to say "I quit" and gift the match to Balor. Edge and Beth Phoenix remain away from WWE television, while Rhea Ripley continues to boast about what she did to the three-time women's champion.

This included her hair for Crown Jewel, which was made up like how Beth does hers.

Check it out below:

Michael Cole explained that Rhea Ripley did it to "pay homage" to the "late great" Beth Phoenix, clearly mocking her. She would catch AJ Styles in an electric chair outside the ring and drop him on the apron, leading to Finn Balor picking up the win for The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel.

Will Beth Phoenix return to WWE after Crown Jewel to take on Rhea Ripley?

With the constant reminders from Ripley that she took out Phoenix, it seems like the company is setting up the latter's grand return following Crown Jewel. The Glamazon could finally step up to the female member of The Judgment Day at Survivor Series.

Edge could return as well, setting up a mixed tag team match against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at the premium live event. It would be the perfect culmination of the feud between the WWE Hall of Famer and the faction he started.

Do you want to see Phoenix and Ripley get into it? Let us know in the comments section below!

