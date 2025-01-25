3 Worst Chris Jericho moments in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will go down as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history. Ocho's career has spanned decades, and he has competed in multiple promotions, such as WCW, WWE, NJPW, All Elite Wrestling, and ROH.

The Lionheart has reinvented himself repeatedly over the years. However, fans seem to have grown tired of watching the legendary professional for various reasons.

In this article, let's look at the three worst moments in Chris Jericho's career in AEW:

#3. The fall at Blood & Guts 2021

Now, this moment isn't exactly Chris Jericho's fault at all, but it did a lot of damage to what was a wonderful Blood & Guts Match during the inaugural special television episode of Dynamite. A brutal cage match took place between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle that saw MJF throw Jericho from the top of the cage at the IRS end.

The planned spot was great. However, due to some dodgy camera work from production, much of the illusion that made it seem more dangerous was broken. The camera angle pointed to Jericho landing on safe padding. This botched ending is now what many fans would only talk about, as they refer to the padding as cardboard boxes.

#2. The NDA chants at AEW Worlds End 2023

AEW does not need any more controversy than it's been garnering for some time now, and this was a huge one for the company. Chris Jericho began feuding with a journalist publicly on X/Twitter after it was reported that Jericho, along with people involved in the brawl-out incident, had signed an NDA barring them from talking about it.

It was reported that many stars had signed an NDA for the infamous brawl-out incident between CM Punk and The Elite in 2022 following All Out. Jericho boldly responded that he had never signed an NDA.

The fans turned on Jericho hard as they threw loud 'NDA chants at him at Worlds End 2023. The event was ugly for Le Champion, and they should've seen Tony Khan have him taken off TV for some time.

However, the opposite would happen, with fans being forced to see him even more than usual.

#1. His current Learning Tree phase

Almost every fan of AEW would unanimously agree that The Learning Tree gimmick of Chris Jericho is by far the worst version of him we've ever seen.

From being billed as the top World Champion who carried the company back in its early years to being involved in the worst storylines and promo segments of the year.

All Elite fans have pointed out countless examples that make this character of him stick out like a sore thumb, from unnecessarily being handed the ROH World Championship to overshadowing Mark Briscoe in their feud to not having him drop the title to Matt Cardona.

