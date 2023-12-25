Top AEW star openly denies claims made by CM Punk's lawyer regarding the infamous 'Brawl Out'

CM Punk has left AEW in his rearview, however, his infamous actions during that stint always tend to come up in some fashion. This time, it came up, courtesy his lawyer, and one of the top stars on the AEW roster.

That star is Chris Jericho. The Ocho has been one of the strongest and early fixtures of Tony Khan's promotion since its inception in 2019. He has seen many stars come and go in AEW, including his former WWE peer CM Punk who made his debut at AEW Rampage in 2021.

Fast forward to 2022, Punk was involved in a real backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at All Out pay-per-view that came to be known as 'Brawl Out.'

Punk and his ally Ace Steel were represented by lawyer Stephen P. New following the incident. Furthermore, he confirmed that he, Punk, and Steel were under NDAs for life and shall never speak regarding the incident.

However, he did add that Steel's wife, Lucy Guy, had not signed any such agreement, giving her complete freedom to describe the incident any day. This prompted Chris Jericho to make his claim on X that he was also not under any such NDA.

However, Stephen responded to Jericho and made it clear that it was already mentioned in the AEW employee handbook unless Jericho had a special one which did not specify that.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this ongoing drama, and if the fans will ever get to know what truly happened backstage at All Out.

CM Punk has new goals to focus on after coming back to his old landscape

As fans know, CM Punk returned to AEW in June 2023 following his suspension after the 'Brawl Out' incident. However, another backstage incident at All In pay-per-view event a few months later led to Punk being fired from the company.

But The Best in the World quickly turned it all back with a shocking return to WWE after almost ten years at the Survivor Series premium live event in November.

His return to the global juggernaut has been the talk of the town ever since, with Punk looking to rise above all, starting with his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble event in January 2024.

The former WWE Champion believes that would be the route to finishing his own story in the main event of WrestleMania, which would be a true culmination of a prophecy foreseen by many fans for years.

