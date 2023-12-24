CM Punk to reunite with WWE SmackDown Superstar after 13 years at the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Analyzing potential twist

CM Punk is gearing up for the 2024 Royal Rumble match, and it will be one of those 'every man for himself' scenarios on January 27. But could The Straight Edge Superstar find an unlikely ally in his former partner?

The name in question is Luke Gallows of The O.C. For those unaware, Gallows was once part of The Straight Edge Society led by CM Punk during his heyday. Though the group didn't last long, it gave a new identity to a 6 ft 8 in monster. Years later, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson became one of the most successful tag teams outside WWE.

Now that destiny has brought Punk and Gallows under the same umbrella again in 2023, there's a strong chance that fans might witness a reunion of sorts come January 27.

During SmackDown tapings this past week, AJ Styles teased a potential breakup with The O.C. members (Michin and The Good Brothers) in a backstage segment. As The Phenomenal One prepares to go solo in his war against The Bloodline, Luke Gallows can carve out a new path for himself.

It's no secret that The Good Brothers haven't been used to their full potential since being brought back to WWE last year. Styles' apparent heel turn could be a blessing in disguise for their careers, at least for Luke Gallows.

Expand Tweet

Should AJ Styles fail to win the triple-threat match on SmackDown 'New Year Revolution,' he could declare his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match. If that happens, Styles and Punk might cross paths for the first time in WWE. Now the company can insert Luke Gallows into the angle, leading to one-half of the Good Brothers helping The Straight Edge Superstar eliminate The Phenomenal One from the Royal Rumble match.

The company can kill two birds with one stone, turning CM Punk into a heel in his impending WrestleMania program with Seth "Freakin" Rollins and reforming The Straight Edge Society.

While nothing is set in stone yet, a scenario like this cannot be completely ruled out.

Are CM Punk and Luke Gallows on good terms?

In an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast a few years ago, Luke Gallows opened up about working with CM Punk and revealed that the two don't talk anymore:

"Punk and I don't talk anymore but at the time we were really good buddies. It was a good learning experience because I was standing ringside watching him have matches with all the top guys in the business, seeing how they did all that stuff and watching the little things. It was a great promo too? learning to relax and talk on the microphone. I definitely got a lot of that from standing there watching him. So, it was kinda like getting paid to go to college."

Expand Tweet

The Straight Edge Savior has buried the hatchet with almost everyone since returning to WWE last month. It will be interesting to see if he'll reunite with his former Straight Edge Society member next month.

Do you want to see CM Punk reform The Straight Edge Society in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here