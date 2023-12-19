5 striking similarities between CM Punk and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins is arguably the most anticipated feud in WWE going into 2024. The Voice of the Voiceless and the World Heavyweight Champion came face to face on RAW after the former signed with the red brand, and the fireworks flew immediately. Rollins berated Punk for calling the company his "home" after he allegedly spent almost a decade "actively trying to tear it down."

The duo's exchange has got fans extremely excited to see them clash, most likely at WrestleMania 40, ideally leading to a series of matches. It is no secret that the two men do not like each other, but they share many similarities.

One wouldn't expect two similar people to have bad blood, but maybe it is that similarity that makes it so inevitable for them to clash. Here are five striking similarities between WWE megastars CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

#5 Seth Rollins and CM Punk got to WWE through excellence on the independent scene

Punk and Rollins both achieved great things on the independent scene

Seth Rollins and CM Punk were huge names on the independent scene before their time in WWE. Prior to making a splash in the Stamford-based company, the duo won various championships in multiple independent promotions. They, for example, both held the IWA Mid South Light Heavyweight Championship, along with the Ring Of Honor World and Tag team Titles.

Though those days are long behind them, the two icons continue to blaze new trails for upcoming stars from the indies, reaching new heights of excellence. Now, the two men with similar beginnings are seemingly on course to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All. Imagine telling that to 18-year-old Punk and Rollins, who debuted on the independent scene in 1997 and 2004, respectively.

#4 Seth Rollins and CM Punk had cult leader gimmicks in WWE

Expand Tweet

One of CM Punk's most popular early WWE gimmicks saw him portray a straight edge pro wrestler who did not consume alcohol or drugs. What started as a relatively normal character soon became a sort of cult leader figure. He recruited the likes of Festus (now Luke Gallows) to his society, promising to save them from their "habits" as the Straight Edge Savior.

Similarly, Seth Rollins went through a character evolution, dubbing himself The Monday Night Messiah and recruiting youngsters like Austin Theory. This gimmick was relatively short-lived and eventually evolved into the Visionary character that divides fans today, but it has led him to the World Heavyweight Championship.

This similarity speaks volumes about the duo's conviction and ability to lead, which cultivates a Cult of Personality (no pun intended) around them and is probably a big reason why they don't like each other.

#3 CM Punk and Seth Rollins married iconic female WWE stars

Expand Tweet

Another similarity between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is their choice of spouse. While The Voice of the Voiceless is married to wildly popular former anti-diva AJ Lee, The Visionary is married to "The Man" Becky Lynch, arguably the greatest WWE Women's Champion ever. Both couples met in the company, working together for years before uniting in the institution.

Given that Punk is back in the promotion, it's more possible than ever that we could see The Black Widow return to the ring. With The Second City Saint in The Revolutionary's crosshairs, could we see Lee and Punk versus Lynch and Rollins in mixed tag team action in the future? Only time will tell. However, one thing's sure: that would be a dream match for many.

#2 CM Punk and Seth Rollins had similar career paths in WWE

Money in the Bank played a huge part in both men's early careers

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are among the greatest Money in the Bank holders in history. The Straight Edge Superstar held the contract twice, a record only The Miz and Edge have matched. Rollins, meanwhile, arguably had the most significant cash-in ever, pulling off the 'Heist of the Century' in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

The MITB wins helped propel the duo's careers to the stratosphere, leading them to multiple WWE World Championships. With CM Punk standing at six and Rollins standing at five, it remains to be seen who will retire with more world titles.

#1 Both CM Punk and Seth Rollins were arguably "overshadowed" by WWE's "chosen one" at different points

The bitter rivals have each been one-upped by a famous long-time nemesis

Both Seth Rollins and CM Punk are excellent in-ring and mic workers who have laid claim to the "Best In The World" title. Despite their supreme athleticism and top-notch performances, they have arguably been overshadowed by iconic rivals with a more "typical" WWE look.

John Cena and Roman Reigns have been accused of taking the "Top Guy" spot away from Punk and Rollins, respectively, facing criticism from hardcore fans. While Cena and Reigns undeniably have the charisma to lead the company, many in the WWE Universe wish the so-called "brass ring" would be given to the two indie legends instead.

Only time will tell if either of the latter duo is ever trusted as the true face of the company.