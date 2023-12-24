CM Punk issues public apology

It's astonishing how one wrestling star's return can tremendously boost business, with CM Punk being the man in question. Punk's merchandise is apparently flying off the shelves, and The Second City Saint recently issued an apology after one item had already been sold out.

Ever since he made his surprise return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Punk has made a mark with every move he's made on TV. After careful deliberation, the former AEW star chose RAW as his home, and also announced himself for the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

While Punk is being positioned as a top superstar heading into WrestleMania, WWE is also seemingly reaping the benefits from the business front.

Having a draw like Phil Brooks back after so many years is clearly having a direct impact on the company's merch sales. CM Punk took to his Instagram Stories to promote two of his WWE merch options, one of which was an autographed 8" x 10" photo from Survivor Series 2023.

Punk later realized that the signed pictures were sold out on the WWE store, and made sure he publicly apologized to the fans for it:

If you plan on getting some new CM Punk merch on Christmas, hurry up!

As he mentioned in his first promo back on RAW, CM Punk wasn't here to make friends but to increase his bank balance, and it seems like he is doing exactly that!

CM Punk's WWE return match is shaping up to be a must-see event

He might have cut a few solid promos since his WWE comeback, but fans are eagerly waiting to see Punk wrestle his first match in the company since 2014.

While most would have expected it to happen at a televised show, WWE surprisingly announced that Punk would take on Dominik Mysterio at the MSG show on December 26th.

WWE has often prioritized the yearly event at Madison Square Garden by stacking the card with a few special matches. Punk and Dominik's first-time-ever clash is a big selling point this year, and based on the latest figures, the promotion has already distributed over 15,000 tickets for the show.

Interestingly enough, WWE's MSG event has outsold AEW's upcoming Worlds End PPV, and you'd be surprised to know how much. Check out the whole story right here.

