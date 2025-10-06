3 WWE stars who should follow in Andrade's footsteps and eventually return to AEW

Andrade hit a milestone as the first star to go from WWE to AEW and vice versa a total of two times. With the two companies continuing to be atop the wrestling world, this may not be the last time this happens.This year alone, several stars have gone from the Tony Khan-led company to back where they started, such as Aleister Black and Rusev. They may have searched for a change in scenery or a chance to thrive better under the current administration.Wrestlers will always bet on themselves, and jumping ship between companies is nothing personal. Andrade's move comes at an interesting time because of how many times he has gone back and forth between WWE and AEW. Here are some stars who could end up following suit at some point.#1. Blake MonroeOne of the major talking points of the summer was Mariah May's contract year. The Jacksonville-based promotion clearly wanted to keep her, but her dream of heading to WWE may have been enough for her to lean towards their offer.Now known as Blake Monroe, she has been on a great run in NXT, only suffering one loss so far. She has yet to challenge for the women's championship, but she has been featured in several interesting feuds, including one with Jordynne Grace. Should she cover all bases in WWE, Monroe could look to go for another run in AEW.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#ANDNEW! Mariah May is your NEW #AEW Women's World Champion! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now! 🔗 #TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayXShe was booked strongly during her time with the company. Apart from her feud with Toni Storm, which is arguably the best women's feud in company history, she had a world title reign spanning almost 6 months. At 27, there is still a lot in store for her, and with the AEW women's division being stronger than ever, there is a lot of potential for her if she decides to come back eventually.#2. Jade CargillJade Cargill has had interesting creative booking since her WWE debut. She did not go through NXT, as she was presented as a top force that was ready to take over the main roster. She has yet to win a world title since joining the company, and seems to currently be in a stagnant position.During her time with AEW, she was booked to be an unmovable force. She ended up having a 508-day reign as the TBS Champion, a record that has yet to be broken. She also finished her career at 60-2, taking on several top women on the roster.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINK2 years ago today on Rampage, Jade Cargill had her final AEW match against Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship! Jade left AEW with a 60-2 record, with having both of her losses against Statlander.Should she want to return to the company, Tony Khan may welcome her with open arms and continue to push her like he once did. With an even more stacked division, she could thrive. The promotion's schedule would also work for her, as she has expressed the desire to pursue other roles outside wrestling, including acting. Several stars on the roster, like MJF, have scored roles in Hollywood.#3. Cody Rhodes finishes his story in AEWCody Rhodes was once a pioneer of AEW, and one of the Executive Vice Presidents who helped start and get the company going. He left to chase after his dream and finish his story by being the first in his family to win the WWE Championship.During his time with the Tony Khan-led company, the American Nightmare was booked strongly, and he is best known for his time as a multi-time TNT Champion. One thing that held him back greatly was the stipulation he placed on himself, which was no longer challenge for the AEW world title.Once he is satisfied with his WWE run, he could look to go for another run with the company he helped start. The Elite could help bring him back in, and he could right some wrongs from his last run. One of these could be him finally winning the world title and having one potential last run alongside his brother, Dustin Rhodes.It is interesting to see how, today, wrestlers have several options with companies like AEW emerging as a place for talent to showcase what they can do. Jumping ship is now a commodity and not something completely frowned upon, so it remains to be seen who will make the next major move.