Andrade makes history after returning to AEW; sets insane record

Andrade has just made a shocking return to AEW earlier tonight during Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show. He has just set an unexpected record following this appearance.The former WWE United States Champion was released by the company a few weeks ago, with several backstage issues having arisen between the two parties. He was last seen as the tag team partner of Rey Fenix, but the promotion has immediately pivoted away from this.Interestingly, he did not need to do 90 days of not competing, as reports came in already regarding his return to the independent circuit. But his main move was returning to AEW. Earlier tonight, Kenny Omega was given a chance to speak on the mic and address the milestone that AEW Dynamite had hit. But as he was about to exit the ring, the lights went dim, and Andrade, wearing his mask, was standing behind him. He then blindsided Omega and revealed that he had aligned with the Don Callis Family.This was the luchador's first appearance on the promotion since its Worlds End pay-per-view in 2023. This was his last match for the company, as he would make his return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He has just set a new record as the first individual to go between both companies a total of two times.Andrade's first stint with the Stamford-based promotion lasted from 2015 to 2021, before going to AEW for 3 years. He would then go back to WWE last year, but only stayed with the promotion for a year. It remains to be seen whether his current run with the Tony Khan-led promotion will bear more fruit. This is also an interesting move as he has aligned with the faction with arguably the most firepower and talent on the roster.