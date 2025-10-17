31-year-old AEW star must be the one to end Mercedes Mone's historic TBS Championship reign 

Mercedes Mone has been on the rise since day one of her AEW debut in March 2024. The CEO wasted no time climbing the mountain. Days after her monumental first appearance, Mone was scheduled to battle Willow Nightingale at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view show, where she won the TBS championship.Since becoming the champion, Mone has proved her worth as a dominant titleholder, defeating the likes of Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, Lacey Lane, and other top competitors. In doing so, she has come close to becoming the longest-reigning TBS champion of all time. However, a full circle moment could see Mone's title reign come to its demise at the hands of the same woman she defeated to win it, the 31-year-old AEW star Willow Nightingale.Mercedes Mone began her historic run by defeating Willow NightingaleIn her very first in-ring showdown for the Jacksonville-based promotion, Mercedes Mone defeated Nightingale in a singles match to win the TBS championship at the 2024 Double or Nothing event. Since their first encounter, both superstars have been on separate paths. The CEO began a world domination tour to capture multiple titles. At the same time, Nightingale has been a part of various programs on AEW television, working alongside top names like Adam Copeland, FTR, and most recently, The Conglomeration. This could be seen as a strategic move by Tony Khan and his regime to keep them away and make them come face-to-face at the proper moment.The title reign has been overshadowed by global dominationRegarding Mercedes Mone, the TBS title win marked the start of a global title-conquering tour. The former RAW Women's Champion began competing and winning various Women's Championships in different promotions. Currently, Mone is holding ten championships simultaneously, tying Ultimo Dragon's record. However, she made it clear that her goal was to shatter it and etch her name in the history books of professional wrestling. Mone's ambition has seemingly overshadowed the TBS championship, making it just one of the ten titles. While it is understandable that Tony Khan and his company wanted to eradicate former AEW star Jade Cargill's title reign record, they should take the title off Mone soon, now that it has happened, to restore its prestige and bring it back to more prominence on their television programming.Willow Nightingale vs Mercedes Mone for the title is the perfect end to their rivalryMercedes Mone recently surpassed Jade Cargill's record of being the longest reigning TBS champion. Now, the time would be perfect for her to cross paths with Willow Nightingale again. After all, both stars have one victory over the other. Nightingale defeated the CEO in 2023 in NJPW, where Mone also suffered an injury. A year later, she got her revenge and took the TBS title from Nightingale. So a rubber match between the duo could be the perfect scenario to end their feud, with Willow dethroning the dominant and arrogant champion. This would give her the spotlight to ascend to the next level, while also making the TBS title relevant, which has seemingly been lost in the shuffle due to Mone's title-collecting ambition.