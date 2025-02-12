34-year-old star to shake up AEW by responding to Max Caster's open challenge? Possible Dynamite twist explored

Max Caster will be holding another open challenge this week on AEW Dynamite. Similar to last time around, he won't find out about his opponent till the match starts. Could a familiar face come out and leave him reeling?

Anthony Bowens is a name that the self-proclaimed 'Best Wrestler Alive' is all too familiar with. They were once one of the best tag teams in AEW but split up last month due to several misunderstandings they had in the months before. Both stars have now gone solo, with the faction ceasing to exist.

Previously, Bowens mentioned that the only reason he hadn't gotten physical against Caster was out of respect for him and Billy Gunn. Now that an open challenge to share the ring with him exists, he could take this to prove a point to his former tag team partner. This could be the wake-up call that Max needs.

This match could take place this week on AEW Dynamite, or Anthony Bowens could look for an even bigger stage such as Revolution to prove why he was the break-out star of The Acclaimed and why he won't lose out after the group split up. To make things interesting, they could even have Billy Gunn as the special referee for one final bout to settle it all between them.

What did the AEW star have to say about The Acclaimed after their split?

The day The Acclaimed split up, cameras were able to catch up with Max Caster backstage and he spoke about them turning their backs on him.

He blamed Billy Gunn for the group splitting up as he claimed that he influenced Anthony Bowens to become stubborn. He then proclaimed that he was the leader of the group and that he was going down with the ship that was sinking.

"Yeah, The Acclaimed is done. I'm just trying to grow as a person, and Anthony Bowens and Bill Gunn, they're not ready to grow, but everybody's at different stages of their lives, and you gotta understand that, but I knew that going into this speech today. Anthony Bowens is my best friend for life, and I know he's hard-headed, but ever since he started listening to Billy Gunn, he's been a real stubborn guy, and I have been, too. Billy is a bad influence, has been since the 90s, but you know... I just told it like it was, and as the captain and the leader of The Acclaimed, sometimes the captain's gotta go down with the ship, and I was going down with the ship," Max Caster said.

It is unclear where this self-absorbed persona of Caster will take him forward, but he may soon find himself making an enemy out of the entire AEW roster if he keeps this up.

