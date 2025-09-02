4 AEW Dream Matches for AJ Lee

AJ Lee was one of the most popular names in WWE at a time when female superstars did not get signficant opportunities like today. While other talents struggled, Lee thrived in main event storylines with top stars like John Cena, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson, and became a huge pioneer of the business.However, in a surprising event, Lee announced her retirement from wrestling in 2015. It has been a decade since she has been away from the ring, but recent events have hinted at her return to WWE. Her husband, CM Punk, and other analysts dropped huge signs at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 and on the RAW following the event. Moreover, more clarity on the situation can be expected when Punk makes an appearance on this week's edition of SmackDown in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.While Lee's return to wrestling is looking imminent, it would have been a completely different picture if she had chosen to do it in AEW. Even in the fantasy scenario, here are the top four dream matches for AJ Lee in the Jacksonville-based promotion.#4. Skye BlueSkye Blue has been a captivating presence for AEW television programming. Her charisma and in-ring talent had made her a great addition to the roster. Moreover, her physical stature is very much reminiscent of AJ Lee's. So she could have been a great opponent for The Black Widow in a clash of two similar titans in All Elite Wrestling.#3. Britt BakerOne of the biggest and popular homegrown talents of All Elite Wrestling is Britt Baker, despite her absence and possible exit from the company, which has been speculated for a while. The Doctor was the first female signee for AEW and rose up the ranks to become a top star for the company, winning multiple championships and accolades. Therefore, she would have been an excellent choice for a dream showdown with WWE's former top star, AJ Lee.#2. Toni Storm&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm can easily be credited as one of the biggest AEW successes after a failed stint in WWE. The Hollywood Starlet is known for her captivating persona, style, and exceptional in-ring acumen, which has made her a multi-time Women's Champion and a marquee attraction for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Moreover, she has put on some great in-ring showdowns with top stars like Mercedes Mone, Saraya, Mina Shirakawa, and Athena. This makes Storm one of the top choices for a dream match against the former three-time WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee. #1. Mercedes Mone When AJ Lee reached her peak and suddenly retired from wrestling in 2015, the WWE Universe saw the arrival of Mercedes Mone, then known as Sasha Banks, on the main roster. She was one of the top stars who filled the gap from Lee's departure and carried forward the revolution that she had started with other female talent. Now, Mone is one of the biggest female wrestlers of all time, which makes her a formidable opponent for AJ Lee in AEW.