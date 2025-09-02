  • home icon
5 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Clash in Paris

By Love Verma
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:25 GMT
CM Punk & Adam Pearce on RAW after Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025 concluded with the family reunion of the Usos when Jimmy Uso rescued Jey Uso from a beatdown by the Vision. The YEET Master joined forces with LA Knight to take down Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the Samoan star failed to emerge on top.

The crowd in Paris also witnessed some major announcements on Monday Night RAW. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on the red brand following the international Premium Live Event.

#5. Roman Reigns to miss Wrestlepalooza event

On RAW after Clash in Paris, we finally get an update on Roman Reigns' status after the Vision's destruction. The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed that the Original Tribal Chief will be 'out indefinitely' due to an attack from Bron and Bronson.

WWE's next PLE is Wrestlepalooza, scheduled to take place on September 20, 2025. The company confirming Reigns' uncertain status on RAW indicates that he will miss Wrestlepalooza.

#4. OG Bloodline reunion in the works for Survivor Series: WarGames

The OG Bloodline reunion already seems to be in the works for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. Earlier, Roman Reigns returned and rescued Jey Uso from the Vision, and they reunited.

At Clash in Paris, the YEET Master attempted to save the OTC, and on the red brand this week, Jimmy Uso returned to RAW and inserted himself into the matter. Big Jim stopped the Vision's members and saved Jey Uso from a beatdown.

The reunion of the Usos against Seth Rollins' alliance subtly confirms that, following Roman Reigns' return, the OG Bloodline will be reunited. It may further lead to a match against the Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#3. Asuka to cost IYO Sky her Women's World title match?

Adam Pearce has announced the future of the Women's World Championship and declared that Stephanie Vaquer will lock horns against IYO Sky for the vacant title. The winner will become the new title holder. Following this, the Genius of the Sky engaged in a backstage segment with Nikki Bella, which was interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The Empress of Tomorrow forcefully emphasized that she will aid Sky to become champion, as IYO failed to secure her own win at SummerSlam. This confirms that Asuka will make her presence felt in this vacant championship match.

However, things are likely to unfold in the opposite direction, and the former champion may instead cost Sky and turn heel.

#2. AJ Lee could be coming back

CM Punk was engaged in a heated conversation with Becky Lynch after the Man cost the Best in the World at Clash in Paris. Punk issued a warning to the Irish star after she repeatedly attacked him.

During this, the Second City Saint asserted that Becky would regret putting her hands on him. Many believe that Punk's statement is a subtle confirmation that he will soon have a female partner on his side, which is likely to be AJ Lee.

#1. RAW star CM Punk is returning to SmackDown in Chicago, but maybe not alone

A frustrated CM Punk confronted Adam Pearce backstage on RAW, and things concluded when the Best in the World asked Pearce about the location of the upcoming SmackDown. The RAW GM confirmed that the blue brand show this week will take place in Chicago at Allstate Arena.

After hearing this, Punk responded with 'tremendous', which implies that he will be on the forthcoming SmackDown. However, after what happened on RAW, he may not return alone but may have some backup on his side.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

