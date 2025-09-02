5 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Clash in Paris

WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025 concluded with the family reunion of the Usos when Jimmy Uso rescued Jey Uso from a beatdown by the Vision. The YEET Master joined forces with LA Knight to take down Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the Samoan star failed to emerge on top.The crowd in Paris also witnessed some major announcements on Monday Night RAW. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on the red brand following the international Premium Live Event.#5. Roman Reigns to miss Wrestlepalooza eventWrestle Features @WrestleFeaturesLINKRoman Reigns is &quot;out indefinitely&quot;. #WWERAWOn RAW after Clash in Paris, we finally get an update on Roman Reigns' status after the Vision's destruction. The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed that the Original Tribal Chief will be 'out indefinitely' due to an attack from Bron and Bronson.WWE's next PLE is Wrestlepalooza, scheduled to take place on September 20, 2025. The company confirming Reigns' uncertain status on RAW indicates that he will miss Wrestlepalooza.#4. OG Bloodline reunion in the works for Survivor Series: WarGamesWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKJey to Jimmy: “I need you. I can’t do it. I can’t do it.”The OG Bloodline reunion already seems to be in the works for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. Earlier, Roman Reigns returned and rescued Jey Uso from the Vision, and they reunited.At Clash in Paris, the YEET Master attempted to save the OTC, and on the red brand this week, Jimmy Uso returned to RAW and inserted himself into the matter. Big Jim stopped the Vision's members and saved Jey Uso from a beatdown.The reunion of the Usos against Seth Rollins' alliance subtly confirms that, following Roman Reigns' return, the OG Bloodline will be reunited. It may further lead to a match against the Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames.#3. Asuka to cost IYO Sky her Women's World title match?Adam Pearce has announced the future of the Women's World Championship and declared that Stephanie Vaquer will lock horns against IYO Sky for the vacant title. The winner will become the new title holder. Following this, the Genius of the Sky engaged in a backstage segment with Nikki Bella, which was interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane.The Empress of Tomorrow forcefully emphasized that she will aid Sky to become champion, as IYO failed to secure her own win at SummerSlam. This confirms that Asuka will make her presence felt in this vacant championship match.However, things are likely to unfold in the opposite direction, and the former champion may instead cost Sky and turn heel.#2. AJ Lee could be coming backGeneration @GEnErationalllLINK“You’re going to regret putting your hands on me” AJ LEE!!!!!!!! #WWERawCM Punk was engaged in a heated conversation with Becky Lynch after the Man cost the Best in the World at Clash in Paris. Punk issued a warning to the Irish star after she repeatedly attacked him.During this, the Second City Saint asserted that Becky would regret putting her hands on him. Many believe that Punk's statement is a subtle confirmation that he will soon have a female partner on his side, which is likely to be AJ Lee.#1. RAW star CM Punk is returning to SmackDown in Chicago, but maybe not aloneWWE @WWELINKSmackDown in Chicago this Friday? 🤔 CM Punk might be up to something. 👀A frustrated CM Punk confronted Adam Pearce backstage on RAW, and things concluded when the Best in the World asked Pearce about the location of the upcoming SmackDown. The RAW GM confirmed that the blue brand show this week will take place in Chicago at Allstate Arena.After hearing this, Punk responded with 'tremendous', which implies that he will be on the forthcoming SmackDown. However, after what happened on RAW, he may not return alone but may have some backup on his side.