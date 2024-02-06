4 AEW stars who had creative differences in WWE

Ever since the inception and rise of another wrestling promotion, AEW, the people in the industry have found another platform other than WWE to showcase their talent to the world. Therefore, many stars who had issues with certain things while in the Stamford-based promotion could jump ship to another big promotion.

Since 2019, several major stars have jumped ship to move on to the All Elite promotion due to creative issues with the company. The stars who did the same are the following:

#4. Former WWE champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose)

Jon Moxley's exit from WWE and later joining the Jacksonville-based promotion is well known. Mox later cited his issues with Vince McMahon's creative booking decisions, as he stated the following during a Rampage taping:

"There was a time I thought I'd be a lifer with WWE, but this whole place has gone F'n MAD, and I feel like I'm the only one who can see it... buncha MFers just playing violins while the ship sinks and Vince continues to lose his mind." [H/T Sportskeeda]

#3. FTR (fka The Revival)

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are one of the greatest tag teams of the current generation. The duo wrestled under the name The Revival in WWE.

However, the duo weren't satisfied with their booking. During an interview with Fightful, Dax Harwood revealed how he disagreed with Vince McMahon's opinions on tag team wrestling:

“This is going to sound very egotistical, and I don’t mean for it to, but we knew that we could do better than what we were doing, and we knew that tag team wrestling could be presented better than it was being presented.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

#2. Maria Kanellis Bennett

Maria moved to AEW after her release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020. She reportedly asked for her release due to creative differences.

The former WWE Superstar recently disclosed everything related to her release from WWE via a post on her official X account.

#1 Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was one of the first wrestlers to be signed by AEW back in 2019. He also went on to become the promotion's first-ever World Champion. Y2J decided to leave the biggest wrestling promotion after some creative issues in 2018.

During his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Jericho revealed how his storyline with Kevin Owens and them not headlining WrestleMania 33 was a big reason for his departure:

""We had a great story and one of the greatest turns of all time in the Festival of Friendship that nobody saw coming, and Vince was so into it, he said we're going to put you on as the main event [at WrestleMania]. This was still only one night of WrestleMania; you guys will be the main event of WrestleMania. Kevin was the champ, and you're going to win the title."

He further added:

"The reason I thought it was cool was because the story was there and it was the right thing to do. When he changed it to Brock and Goldberg, I was disappointed, but once again, what am I going to do? It is what it is, but what really bummed me out is [that] they put us second. Kurt will tell you that second is a death spot. You don't want to be there; you couldn't put us on first? You couldn't put us in a semi-main event? If you want us to do the World Title match, then give us the spot." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Only time will tell if any other WWE Superstar jumps ship to the Tony Khan-led promotion in the future.

Did we miss out on any names? Share your views in the comments section below!

