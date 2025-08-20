4 AEW stars who have dated current/former WWE Superstars

Both WWE and AEW have immensely talented rosters. They are at war, and this feud seemingly isn't ending anytime soon. The Tony Khan-led promotion is currently preparing to host Forbidden Door 2025 this weekend at The O2 in London, England.

Many AEW stars like Sammy Guevara, Julia Hart, and Mercedes Mone have found love in the Jacksonville-based company. Guevara is married to Tay Melo, and they have a daughter together. Hart is happily married to Lee Johnson, while Mone is dating The Beast Mortos. Interestingly, multiple All Elite Wrestling names have dated WWE stars in the past. Here are four such couples:

#4. AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews and Alexa Bliss

Hounds of Hell member Buddy Matthews was signed to WWE from 2013 to 2021. He was known as Buddy Murphy and achieved moderate success there. Interestingly, during his time in the Stamford-based company, he was in a relationship with the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Alexa Bliss.

They got engaged but, unfortunately, parted ways in 2018. The two are reportedly still good friends. In 2021, The Five Feet of Fury wrote on X/Twitter that she would always be there for the Australian.

"I Always Will Be There For You," wrote Bliss.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Thanks for the kind words Matt 🙂Always been there &amp; I always will be there for you💪🏻 can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy

Bliss is currently married to musician Ryan Cabrera, with whom she has a daughter. Meanwhile, Matthews has tied the knot with two-time Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

#3. Toni Storm and Tyler Bate

Toni Storm's "Timeless" gimmick is one of the best things happening in the world of professional wrestling. She is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion and is married to fellow All Elite Wrestling star, Juice Robinson. Interestingly, she was once dating WWE star Tyler Bate.

Not too much is known about this relationship. However, according to The Sportster, they officially went their separate ways in late 2019. Bate has been signed to World Wrestling Entertainment since 2016. He is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion and is seemingly dating NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca.

#2. Big Bill and Carmella

AEW star Big Bill is married to All Elite Wrestling interviewer Lexy Nair. Meanwhile, former WWE star Carmella is married to color commentator Corey Graves. Together, they have a son who was born in November 2023. Interestingly, The Queen of Staten Island was once in a relationship with the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Mella and Bill reportedly broke up in 2017. Nevertheless, both eventually managed to find true love.

#1. Darby Allin and Gigi Dolin

AEW star Darby Allin is arguably the heart and soul of the company. Interestingly, he was married to former WWE star Gigi Dolin from 2018 to 2020. Even though they are divorced, they are still good friends.

Allin is a two-time TNT Champion and a former World Tag Team Champion with the legendary Sting. Meanwhile, Dolin was released from her World Wrestling Entertainment contract earlier this year. She held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice during her run. Furthermore, she is currently engaged to TNA star Zachary Wentz.

