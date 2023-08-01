When fans found out current WWE star dated both Liv Morgan and AEW's Toni Storm

A current WWE NXT star seemingly dated Liv Morgan and reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in the past. On Twitter, a fan recently brought up Tyler Bate's history with the two stars, inviting numerous responses.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is one of the most popular female competitors in the company today. During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, she has faced numerous top names, including Rhea Ripley and Ronda Rousey. She is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

On the other hand, Toni Storm continues to gain prominence in the Jacksonville-based promotion after her WWE exit. She is the current AEW Women's World Champion. The 27-year-old is also part of a major faction alongside Saraya and Ruby Soho called the Outcasts.

Former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate has apparently dated both Morgan and Storm in the past. A fan recently tweeted about the same, and their post received varied responses.

In response to the abovementioned tweet, most fans claimed that Bate was lucky when it came to romantic relationships. Others questioned how the NXT star managed to date two of the most popular females in the pro wrestling business.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble @Saintwrestling1 He ain't called BIG STRONG BOI for nothing bro

Marcus @mfent29 @kmversion1 @316REIGNS Tyler Bate fumbled Liv Morgan and Toni Storm

DayFul @DavidFulstow @slate_s42 Talk about having the world at your feet lucky guy.

Knight Vision @VoidedTidez @Saintwrestling1 Bro got 2 of the best lookin women in WWE/AEW. Damn Bate…

Toni Storm recently replaced Liv Morgan in an upcoming movie

Over the years, several professional wrestlers have appeared in Hollywood movies and TV shows, including John Cena, Edge, and Batista. A film based on the life of legendary pro wrestler Mildred Burke, named Queen of the Ring, was recently announced.

According to a recent report, Liv Morgan was set to portray Clara Mortensen in the movie. Mortensen was a renowned wrestler in the 1930s and 1940s and later pursued a career in acting. Despite the initial rumors, it was recently reported that AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm had secured the abovementioned role.

My Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsFR



Kamille remplace quand à elle Charlotte Flair dans le rôle de Clara Mortensen.



Il n'y pas d'informations sur la décision de changer le casting. Toni Storm remplace Liv Morgan dans le biopic Queen of the Ring dans le rôle de June Byers.Kamille remplace quand à elle Charlotte Flair dans le rôle de Clara Mortensen.Il n'y pas d'informations sur la décision de changer le casting. pic.twitter.com/HWinNQeUwo

Moreover, it was also reported that NWA World Women's Champion Kamille replaced multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair in the same movie. Flair was seemingly set to portray the role of June Byers in Queen of the Ring before being replaced. Byers was among Burke's biggest rivals back in the day.

Liv Morgan is currently sidelined from in-ring action after sustaining a shoulder injury. She was involved in a beatdown angle alongside Ripley on a recent episode of RAW. Meanwhile, Storm recently defended her gold against Taya Valkyrie at AEW Battle of the Belts VII on July 15, 2023.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.