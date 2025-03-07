4 AEW stars who have fearlessly taken shots at WWE's Triple H

Triple H is one of the most respected figures, not only in WWE but the entire professional wrestling world. However, no one is immune to criticism or backlash and the King of Kings has received the same from fans and other stars alike at times.

While many in AEW have positive things to say about The Game, there have been a few who have not hesitated to fire shots at him. So, here are the few stars from AEW who have fearlessly taken shots at Triple H, for one reason or another.

#4. Will Ospreay and Triple H's saga seems to be ongoing

The drama between Will Ospreay and Triple H kicked off after The Game's comments at WrestleMania XL weekend of certain talent not being ready for the grind in WWE, seemingly referring to Ospreay rejecting the company's offer.

The Aerial Assassin would then decide to take a fiery shot aimed at The Game on an episode of Dynamite in 2024. He furiously stated that the only reason that The King of Kings reached the top of the company was because he married the boss' daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Since then, Ospreay has confirmed that the comments made at WrestleMania XL weekend were about him. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, he stated that he wasn't taking it personally.

“He was [talking about me]. I’ve got people that I won’t throw under the bus, saying, 'Yeah, it was about me.' I’m not taking it personally like, 'Oh, that hurt my feelings.' It’s just kind of like, all right, you take a jab at me, I’ll take one back. There’s nothing horrible about it."

#3. MVP

MVP departed from WWE after a huge controversy that saw him make a string of comments, taking shots at Triple H and his regime. The former United States Champion would share a photo of The Hurt Business at its peak. He stated that his requests to bring the stable back were rejected by The Cerebral Assassin.

Porter was released from the company in August 2024 and would show up alongside Shelton Benjamin in AEW to reunite their former stable as the Hurt Syndicate with Bobby Lashley.

#2 and #1. The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks are known never to shy away from controversy and have aimed shots at WWE before. The duo of Nick and Matt Jackson have been poking fun at the Stamford-based promotion even before AEW was established with their skits on their YouTube channel 'Being The Elite' along with Cody Rhodes and the rest of their group.

However, even with all of their shots taken at the rival promotion, the former AEW tag team champions have admitted to having huge respect for Triple H. Both Nick and Matt Jackson would still take a subtle dig at The Game, as they stole his trademark point and handshake pose.

Following Kazuchuika Okada's debut and heel turn in AEW, the duo would post a photo of the three stars striking a similar pose to Triple H's backstage photos with other stars.

