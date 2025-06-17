4 AEW stars who suffered injury at the top of their game, like WWE's Liv Morgan

AEW and WWE stars are some of the most talented and competent in-ring athletes in the world. They put their bodies on the line for the entertainment of fans each week. However, they are not invincible. Moreover, one minor mistake or bump can often lead to them suffering serious injuries.

A similar incident took place on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW with Liv Morgan. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had an awkward landing during her match against Kairi Sane, leading to her suffering a dislocated shoulder. Furthermore, the injury has been confirmed to be 100% legitimate, although there is no word on its severity so far.

Morgan was at the top of her game on RAW when the unfortunate injury occurred. She teased a program with Nikki Bella last week and hinted at going after reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY last night. Much like The Miracle Kid, here are four AEW stars who suffered a similar fate when they were thriving in their respective careers:

#4. PAC

PAC experienced a major resurgence upon his arrival in AEW in 2019. In 2022, he experienced phenomenal success as a singles star, holding the All-Atlantic and the World Trios Championships simultaneously and becoming the first star in the company to achieve this feat.

Amid this, PAC suffered a devastating nose injury at Full Gear 2022. After dropping the titles in January 2023, The Man That Gravity Forgot went on hiatus and has not been able to replicate the same success so far.

#3. Jamie Hayter

In 2023, Jamie Hayter was ruling the roost as the AEW Women's World Champion. She had garnered tremendous momentum and was looking to become a major homegrown talent of Tony Khan's company. However, before the Double or Nothing event, she suffered an undisclosed injury.

This led to Hayter dropping the title to "Timeless" Toni Storm at the pay-per-view and taking time off for almost a year. In an interview with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up last September, Hayter revealed that she suffered two herniated discs in her back, almost ending her career as a wrestler.

#2. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston had been making significant waves in NJPW as the Strong Openweight Champion before an unfortunate injury consigned him to the bench. At the Resurgence event in May 2024, he suffered a tibial fracture, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus during his match against Gabe Kidd.

The War King lost the title just when he was starting to make an impact. Moreover, his recovery process has also not been easy, as The Mad King is still on the sidelines and has not returned to in-ring action.

#1. Former AEW TNT Champion Cope

Last summer, Cope was elevating the competition in AEW during his reign as the TNT Champion. He hosted Open Challenges consistently and showcased young talent at the expense of his status as a veteran.

However, at the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV, Cope suffered a fractured tibia after a dive from the top of the cage during his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against the former Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE).

While he ended up winning the match, the injury forced him to relinquish the title and miss several months of action. He eventually returned at the Worlds End PPV in December 2024.

