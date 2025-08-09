  • home icon
4 AEW Stars That Had Memorable Rivalries With John Cena in WWE

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 09, 2025 02:13 GMT
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam [Source: Getty]

John Cena has rightfully earned the right to call himself the 'Greatest of All Time' in WWE with an illustrious career in the company. From winning a record-setting 17 world titles to becoming a global icon, The Cenation Leader has had a memorable run as a WWE Superstar.

During that journey, Cena had many compelling rivalries against the business's top stars. While some retired from in-ring competition and some are still active competitors in WWE, others left for the rival company, AEW.

Here is a look back at four current AEW stars who had memorable rivalries with John Cena during their tenure in WWE.

#4. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was a formidable force and a rising talent during his first tenure in WWE. In 2007, he was drafted to Monday Night RAW from ECW and immediately found himself in a feud with then-WWE Champion John Cena. Lashley was the top titleholder in ECW and had to relinquish the title upon moving to RAW.

Both superstars were up-and-coming at the time and had a captivating rivalry leading up to their match at Great American Bash 2007. It was a spectacular showdown, and Cena put down The All Mighty, which ultimately proved to be his last major feud in WWE.

#3. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson's status as a popular star and main event player was cemented at the expense of John Cena. In 2013, Cena was the WWE Champion, and he selected Danielson to be his opponent for the title at that year's SummerSlam.

The weeks of intriguing buildup led to a massive showdown in the main event of SummerSlam. Cena and Bryan delivered to the best of their abilities. Despite being the underdog, with huge fan support, The American Dragon managed to dethrone Cena and had his first big moment as the new WWE Champion.

#2. Chris Jericho

Sometime after John Cena won his first WWE Championship and moved to RAW in 2006, he found himself embroiled in a feud against top star Chris Jericho. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla was a driving force in Cena's ascension to the top in his early years.

Months of rivalry culminated in a 'You're Fired' match on RAW between Cena and Jericho. The former AEW World Champion lost the match, leading to his departure from the company for years, during which John Cena climbed up the ladder as the new Franchise Player of WWE. Moreover, Cena and Jericho also clashed against each other in their later years and produced many compelling matches in WWE.

#1. Cope

Alongside Randy Orton and CM Punk, Cope is another name credited as one of John Cena's greatest rivals in WWE. They had a heated yet highly personal onscreen rivalry with shocking and captivating moments, and it was crucial in their respective rises as top-tier talents in the Stamford-based promotion.

From Cope slamming Cena's father to Big Match John defeating him in his specialty match, TLC, the duo created several memorable moments together over the years, with their last one-on-one match taking place in 2009.

Had the 11-time WWE World Champion still been a part of the company today, there would have been a great possibility of one last match between Cena and Cope on his farewell tour.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

