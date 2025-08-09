4 AEW Stars That Had Memorable Rivalries With John Cena in WWE

John Cena has rightfully earned the right to call himself the 'Greatest of All Time' in WWE with an illustrious career in the company. From winning a record-setting 17 world titles to becoming a global icon, The Cenation Leader has had a memorable run as a WWE Superstar.During that journey, Cena had many compelling rivalries against the business's top stars. While some retired from in-ring competition and some are still active competitors in WWE, others left for the rival company, AEW.Here is a look back at four current AEW stars who had memorable rivalries with John Cena during their tenure in WWE.#4. Bobby LashleyBobby Lashley was a formidable force and a rising talent during his first tenure in WWE. In 2007, he was drafted to Monday Night RAW from ECW and immediately found himself in a feud with then-WWE Champion John Cena. Lashley was the top titleholder in ECW and had to relinquish the title upon moving to RAW.Both superstars were up-and-coming at the time and had a captivating rivalry leading up to their match at Great American Bash 2007. It was a spectacular showdown, and Cena put down The All Mighty, which ultimately proved to be his last major feud in WWE.#3. Bryan DanielsonBryan Danielson's status as a popular star and main event player was cemented at the expense of John Cena. In 2013, Cena was the WWE Champion, and he selected Danielson to be his opponent for the title at that year's SummerSlam.WWE @WWELINK#WWE NEWS: The history of John Cena and Daniel Bryan http://t.co/3wApgjiaGkThe weeks of intriguing buildup led to a massive showdown in the main event of SummerSlam. Cena and Bryan delivered to the best of their abilities. Despite being the underdog, with huge fan support, The American Dragon managed to dethrone Cena and had his first big moment as the new WWE Champion.#2. Chris JerichoSometime after John Cena won his first WWE Championship and moved to RAW in 2006, he found himself embroiled in a feud against top star Chris Jericho. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla was a driving force in Cena's ascension to the top in his early years.Months of rivalry culminated in a 'You're Fired' match on RAW between Cena and Jericho. The former AEW World Champion lost the match, leading to his departure from the company for years, during which John Cena climbed up the ladder as the new Franchise Player of WWE. Moreover, Cena and Jericho also clashed against each other in their later years and produced many compelling matches in WWE.#1. CopeAlongside Randy Orton and CM Punk, Cope is another name credited as one of John Cena's greatest rivals in WWE. They had a heated yet highly personal onscreen rivalry with shocking and captivating moments, and it was crucial in their respective rises as top-tier talents in the Stamford-based promotion.From Cope slamming Cena's father to Big Match John defeating him in his specialty match, TLC, the duo created several memorable moments together over the years, with their last one-on-one match taking place in 2009.Had the 11-time WWE World Champion still been a part of the company today, there would have been a great possibility of one last match between Cena and Cope on his farewell tour.