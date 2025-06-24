4 AEW stars Triple H may have his eyes on

WWE CCO Triple H has recently signed many top free agents. While Tony Khan has mainly focused on wrestlers from the independent circuit, The Game has been recruiting wrestlers from AEW. However, this has not been good for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

One of the best examples is Mariah May. Tony Khan built her from day one, and she shared the screen with one of the most timeless stars of her generation, Toni Storm. Not only that, but she also stood tall and won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2024. However, in the end, The Glamour chased her dream and is now part of NXT and competes under the ring name Blake Monroe.

Aside from her, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, Rey Fenix, Penta, Lexis King, and Jade Cargill are some of the many names that Triple H took from AEW. He might be aiming for more. Let's take a look at some of the names the sports entertainment juggernaut could be looking to acquire from All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Private Party's Isiah Kassidy & #3. Marq Quen

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions initially seemed like one of the most promising duos. However, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen got lost in the shuffle and never found a foundation in the company.

Things changed in 2024 when they battled hard for the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. After numerous attempts, they finally held the gold.

After a mediocre tag title run, Private Party lost the championships to The Hurt Syndicate on the January 22, 2025, episode of Dynamite and haven't been seen since then. Shockingly, their contracts are set to expire soon, and reportedly, WWE is also interested in signing them. It seems like they will be removed from the AEW roster page.

#2. Wardlow

Mr. Mayhem was once one of the most over stars in AEW. However, the promotion failed to capitalize on his rise, and Wardlow hasn't been able to pick himself up since then.

The star hasn't appeared on TV since early 2024 due to a knee injury. Although he's now reportedly cleared to wrestle, he's currently involved in a major TV project.

Wardlow has been an incredible wrestler with a great physique. If AEW doesn't push him, Triple H and the former TNT Champion could come to an agreement very soon when that contract expires.

#1. Triple H would like to have Britt Baker in WWE

Many rumors and reports have been circulating about Britt Baker in the past few weeks. She played a major role in establishing the women's division. However, after being involved in controversy multiple times, she hasn't been featured on AEW TV since November 2024. Rumors suggest she might soon join WWE, but the reports indicate otherwise.

Although WWE has shown interest in her, Baker's AEW contract isn't expiring anytime soon. Triple H might still try to acquire her if the former AEW Women's World Champion chooses to request an early release from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It remains to be seen if these stars will ever join the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future. Triple H would be happy to sign these stars wherever they are free agents.

About the author Tejas Pagare



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

