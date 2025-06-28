4 AEW stars who had heated promo battles with CM Punk

Before his historic WWE return, CM Punk spent two years in AEW. The Best in The World had several memorable rivalries in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During his brief stint in the Tony Khan-led company, Punk had many memorable promo battles with other stars on the roster. Things often got heated during these verbal exchanges, as Punk's opponents never missed the chance to destroy him in the war of words. The Voice of The Voiceless also remained equally ruthless on the mic, leading to some exciting television.

While some kept things within the pro wrestling sphere, a few others decided to get personal with The Straight Edge Superstar. In this article, let's look at four AEW stars who had heated promo exchanges with CM Punk:

#4. CM Punk and MJF had an intense war of words

CM Punk and MJF had one of the most memorable rivalries in AEW history in 2021-22. In November 2021, The Best in The World and The Salt of The Earth put on a masterclass about how to build intrigue for a feud without getting physical.

The two stars used the microphones in their hands to verbally tear each other apart. The Devil was at his best throughout this segment, as he took shots at Punk's pipebomb promo from 2011, his underwhelming UFC career, and his unimpressive match catalog since his AEW debut.

The Voice of The Voiceless was quick to respond to MJF, stating that The Devil was not deserving of getting his attention. Punk also called MJF "less famous Miz" to a massive reaction from the Chicago crowd.

Despite the hostile reactions from Punk's hometown audience, MJF held his own on the mic against The Best in The World. The Long Island native felt that Punk had lost his mojo, as he had become a cheap copy of his archrival, John Cena. Maxwell pointed out that Punk was no longer a rebel and had become a full-blown company guy, something he had always stood up against.

MJF ended his promo by saying that Punk will forever remain a number two guy in pro wrestling, getting overshadowed by names like Triple H, John Cena, and The Devil himself. The heated exchange significantly benefited MJF, as he proved that he could hang with a master of words like CM Punk.

#3. Eddie Kingston took several shots at CM Punk

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston had an intriguing mini-feud in All Elite Wrestling. The two stars eventually collided at Full Gear 2021, where Punk walked out with the win.

They had an intense verbal exchange heading into the pay-per-view. On the November 5, 2021, edition of Rampage, the two stars went toe-to-toe on the microphone.

Punk and Kingston kept interrupting each other during the first few moments of the segment. Tensions were quite high between the two men, as Kingston went on to call the Chicago native a narcissistic and self-centered person.

The Mad King accused The Best in The World of judging him when the two shared the locker room a few years back. The Voice of The Voiceless quickly fired back, pointing out how Kingston let down all the colleagues and veterans who believed in him.

The Last of a Dying Breed was left infuriated by Punk's comments. The former Continental Champion looked the current WWE star right in the eye and told him that no member of the AEW roster wanted CM Punk to join the Tony Khan-led company.

Eddie Kingston then issued a challenge to Punk, asking the former world champion to battle him at Full Gear 2021. As The Straight Edge Superstar prepared to leave the ring after accepting the challenge, Kingston cheekily asked the 46-year-old star to leave pro wrestling again following their match.

The segment ended with a brawl between the two stars, leading to a massive reaction from the St. Louis crowd.

#2. CM Punk and Jon Moxley tore each other apart on the mic

Jon Moxley and CM Punk have a shared history. Fans were beyond excited when they started their much-awaited feud in the summer of 2022.

While Punk was away nursing his foot injury, The One True King carried the main event scene as the Interim AEW World Champion. Following Punk's return, the quest to determine the interim AEW World Champion began.

In the August 17, 2022, episode of Dynamite, the two men finally engaged in a promo battle on AEW television. The Purveyor of Violence kicked things off by calling Punk a loudmouth individual who could never back his words with his actions.

The One True King rejected the idea of the veteran being The Best in The World, believing that CM Punk only joined AEW because of the lucrative deal he got.

The Second City Saint didn't back down from a confrontation, as he mocked Moxley for frequently blading in his matches. Interestingly, the Chicago native also hinted at Moxley being the third-best member of The Shield.

The two stars ultimately got into a wild brawl, which prompted many backstage officials to come out and separate them.

A week later, Jon Moxley defeated The Voice of The Voiceless in about five minutes on Dynamite to become the new AEW World Champion. The following week, Moxley declared that the 46-year-old star had ''a fragile ego, a fragile body, a weak mind, and a weak spirit.''

Although Punk eventually regained the title at All Out 2022, The Voice of The Voiceless could never give a prompt response to The Ace of All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Hangman Page went on a rant against CM Punk

Hangman Page's feud with CM Punk will always remain one of the biggest turning points in AEW history. The rivalry started a year-long episode of backstage turmoil, which eventually ended with Punk's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the summer of 2022, The Best in The World set his sights on The Cowboy's AEW World Title. While it was expected to be a friendly feud between two babyfaces, things got controversial when Hangman went off-script on the May 25, 2022, edition of Dynamite.

During this segment, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy called out Punk for playing politics behind the scenes. Hangman Page claimed that Punk had problems with other members of the roster, even though he advocated for workers' rights in the media.

CM Punk could not understand why Hangman was not following the script, making it difficult for him to handle the situation. The Cowboy portrayed Punk as a villain in the story and announced that he would defend the Jacksonville-based promotion from the veteran at Double or Nothing 2022.

The Straight Edge Superstar ultimately went on to dethrone The Hanger at the pay-per-view. However, it took Punk months before he expressed his frustrations about his promo battle with Hangman Page during the post-All Out 2022 Media Scrum.

