4 AEW stars and their WWE twins from WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is in the history books, and every star shined in a different way on the card. Both Night One and Night Two were blockbuster shows and showcased versatility among the cards. The main events of both nights were the highlights of the show.

While the WWE stars performed at the Grandest Stage of Them All, many fans compared a particular star with an AEW star. Tony Khan has managed to build a strong roster that is also versatile and flexible. Many stars from each promotion resonate with each other in different ways.

Tonight, we point out the similarities between a few wrestlers on the WrestleMania card and AEW stars.

#4. Swerve Strickland and Seth Rollins

The former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has elevated himself to the main event level in just a matter of years. During his WWE run, he mostly wrestled on the developmental brand. However, since switching to AEW, he switched his gears and hasn't turned back since. His wrestling skills slightly resonate with Seth Rollins.

The Visionary has been known for putting top-notch matches on the card. Similar to Swerve, Seth Rollins adapted when the time came to leave the Shield and became a singles competitor. Both stars are versatile and athletic and know when to take their character to new heights.

#3. Kenny Omega and John Cena

John Cena's heel turn was one of the most shocking moments in WWE over the past few years. Months after turning heel, he captured the world championship at WrestleMania's main event. The Cenation Leader's actions are quite similar to Kenny Omega's. When the Cleaner wanted to win the AEW World Championship in 2020, he turned heel to defeat Jon Moxley.

The Best Bout Machine stayed heel for a few months and then turned face again. Both stars are respected in their respective promotions and might also be called wrestling twins.

#2. Tiffany Stratton and Mariah May

Tiffany Stratton and Mariah May truly seem like wrestling twins. Their hairstyles, wrestling, cunning character work, wrestling styles, and many other things are very similar. With reports of the Woman from Hell leaving AEW for WWE, the duo could even align and form a tag team. Their rivalry would be an even bigger blockbuster.

The duo have even supported each other on social media platforms. It will be interesting to see if Mariah May signs with the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future and gets to team up with her wrestling twin.

#1. AEW's Ace Will Ospreay and WWE's Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes quickly became the face of the WWE once he returned at WrestleMania 38. After John Cena and Roman Reigns, the global sports entertainment juggernaut lacked an over-babyface that could connect with the fans. The American Nightmare stepped up and became that individual. Will Ospreay could become the same for AEW.

The Aerial Assassin has been popular amongst the fans due to his crazy athleticism and genuine promos, similar to what The American Nightmare does.

It will be interesting to see if these wrestling twins ever meet in the middle of the ring.

