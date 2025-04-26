4 Aleister Black AEW mistakes Triple H must avoid after his WWE return

Aleister Black is back in WWE. After weeks of mysterious vignettes, The Dutch Destroyer finally made his return to the Stamford-based promotion on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

The former NXT Champion laid out The Miz with a Black Mass to kick off his second WWE stint with a bang. After years of underutilization in AEW, Black would hope to turn things around under the Triple H-led creative regime.

The Striking Man from Amsterdam created a lot of buzz when he joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, Tony Khan failed to capitalize on his immense potential. In this article, let's look at four Aleister Black AEW mistakes that Triple H must avoid:

Ad

Trending

#4. Aleister Black must get consistent screen time as a solo act

Aleister Black is one of the most complete performers on the planet today. The Striking Man from Amsterdam is exceptional inside the squared circle, while also being equally great on the microphone.

Unfortunately, the former NXT Champion did not get extended opportunities to fulfill his potential as a singles star in AEW. Tony Khan never had any major plans for the current WWE star, as he was never put against major talents like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, or Hangman Page.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former leader of the House of Black never received a world title opportunity in All Elite Wrestling. The hard-hitting star did not participate in any major singles tournaments either.

Triple H must not repeat the same booking blunder with The Dutch Destroyer in WWE. Black is the kind of performer around whom one can build a promotion, and not putting him in the central focus of storytelling is a massive underutilization of his abilities.

Ad

#3. Aleister Black must not be thrust into a faction in WWE

Aleister Black spent a considerable time in All Elite Wrestling as the leader of the House of Black. The faction thrived under Black's leadership and dominated the Trios division for a very long time.

Unfortunately, the House of Black also held the 39-year-old star back from exploring opportunities as a singles star. It refrained Aleister Black from targeting singles championships.

Ad

It also affected the intrigue surrounding Black's character, as he was often overshadowed by other members of the faction. WWE must learn from Tony Khan's mistake and not limit the potential of the former NXT Champion by thrusting him into a faction.

There have been murmurs about Aleister Black potentially leading the Wyatt Sicks in the future. However, Triple H must refrain from taking that step, as Black desperately needs a consistent push as a singles act.

Ad

#2. Aleister Black must get a chance to prove himself as a singles champion

Aleister Black's run in the Tony Khan-led company was tainted by a lack of singles championship success. While he did get his hands on the AEW World Trios Championship, The Dutch Destroyer was not able to capture a singles title even once.

Black's lack of success in solo competition indicates how Tony Khan was never ready to put him in a major position. Every time the 39-year-old star challenged for a singles title, he ended up biting the dust.

Ad

The Harbinger of Fury must make up for a lack of gold in his collection by winning major titles in WWE. Triple H must spend a few months building up Black as a legitimate title contender so that he can finally embark on a run with either of the two mid-card titles.

The Dutch Destroyer could end up being the individual who puts an end to Jacob Fatu's first United States Championship reign. If Black is able to prove himself as a worthy titleholder, he can possibly move on to make a challenge for either of the two world championships.

Ad

#1. Aleister Black must get wins over major opponents in WWE

Aleister Black could have built an undeniable legacy in AEW. However, Tony Khan was not keen on taking a chance with the former House of Black leader.

The AEW President rarely booked the erstwhile Malakai Black in important feuds with main event stars. If The Dutch Destroyer somehow managed to get into a major feud, he ended up on the losing side on the majority of occasions.

Ad

Aleister Black's credibility took a major hit after he failed to win feuds with Cody Rhodes and Cope. It made it difficult for the audience to take him seriously, as he was not able to back up his words with his actions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A similar scenario transpired during Black's first WWE stint, as he lost his feuds with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. With Triple H now being in charge of the creative, The Striking Man from Amsterdam could expect a change in fortunes.

The Cerebral Assassin must put Black against names like Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns once he is ready to enter the main event scene. The 39-year-old star must not only have a great showing against these top talents, but he must also score victories against these massive names to solidify himself as a legitimate star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More