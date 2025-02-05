Mercedes Moné is one of Tony Khan's most priceless assets. She signed for the company last year and is currently the AEW TBS Champion. In addition, she holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, as well as the Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Ever since the CEO signed with All Elite Wrestling, she has been undefeated. She has locked horns with many prominent names, including Britt Baker, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and more. Moné not only competed against these stars, but she registered convincing victories against most of them.

Tony Khan has booked her strongly and it doesn't appear that she is dropping the TBS Title anytime soon. However, Khan has also made several mistakes with her booking, treating the former WWE star as the goose that lays golden eggs might come back to haunt the AEW President in the future.

Here are the 4 biggest mistakes Tony Khan has made with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in AEW.

#4. Tony Khan allows Mercedes Moné a lot of talking time on the microphone

There is no doubt that the CEO is an impeccable in-ring talent. Mercedes Moné has been wrestling for several years and has won numerous titles throughout her career.

Under WWE's banner, she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship a staggering 5 times and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship once. Interestingly, during her run with the Stamford-based company, she rarely delivered promos.

Since signing with AEW, the CEO has been getting significantly more mic time than she was given in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, her promos have widely been criticized for being corny and unconvincing.

It looks like WWE management knew that being on the microphone wasn't necessarily her strength and therefore let her do her talking in the ring. However, Tony Khan thought it was a good idea for her to deliver a ton of promos.

#3. & #2. Pairing her with Kamille & keeping her undefeated

Last year, Mercedes Moné and former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille formed an alliance. However, this partnership was short-lived.

Ever since their split in November 2024, Kamille has not been seen on any of the company's programs. Tony Khan should not have created a storyline that simply went nowhere, hampered Kamille's growth, and then seemingly gave up on the NWA star.

Another huge mistake Tony Khan has made with the CEO is keeping her undefeated. This has made her matches predictable and many fans aren't as invested when she wrestles. It is very important for an established talent to put emerging stars over or at least have a semblance of fragility and she has failed to do that so far.

#1. Moné's title reign has been underwhelming so far

Several fans believe that Mercedes Moné's TBS Title reign has been incredibly underwhelming. She has been the champion for 250 days but has seemingly not been one of All Elite Wrestling's top attractions.

This is not the CEO's fault because Tony Khan didn't book her properly. To fix this, he needs to place her in captivating storylines, which would in turn add more depth to her character.

Additionally, she needs to drop the title soon because a new champion will make the women's division much more interesting to watch.

