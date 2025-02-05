WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star to miss WrestleMania 41 following surgery; major name done with the company; plans for Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Here, we bring you the biggest stories of the day in the world of wrestling.

Today's edition includes a huge report on Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 match. Meanwhile, a huge name has said he is done with WWE and we also have an injury update on a current SmackDown star. So, without further ado, here are today's stories.

#1 Apollo Crews undergoes surgery

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews suffered an unfortunate injury last month. He tore his pectoral muscle, as revealed in a recent Instagram post. The former United States Champion will miss a few months of action as a result, which effectively rules him out of WrestleMania season.

Crews announced yesterday on Instagram that he was set to undergo surgery, sending a heartfelt message to his fans:

"Heading into surgery today. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset. 👊🏿 And enjoy my clean shave! It has been a while since I have seen this baby face!" - Apollo Crews' pre-surgery message.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Apollo Crews all the best in his recovery.

#2 IShowSpeed says he will never return to WWE

Following last weekend's Royal Rumble, IShowSpeed has declared he will never be back in WWE. The world-famous streamer was the victim of a hellacious Spear from Bron Breakker during the Men's Rumble Match before he suffered an injury upon his elimination.

Speed stated that he was done with the company on X/Twitter and a recent YouTube stream, which may come as a disappointment to fans. It remains to be seen, though, if the internet sensation will keep his word. Speed could easily show up at WrestleMania 41 in two months in another spot.

#3 WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Speaking of WrestleMania 41, it seems like WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at the Las Vegas supercard are set in stone.

According to PWInsider, the OTC is set to face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows. That checks out with how Reigns was booked at the Royal Rumble. He and Rollins were both eliminated by Punk before The Visionary brutally attacked him at ringside.

It remains to be seen how this storyline will progress as WrestleMania 41 approaches, and whether any stakes will be added to the match. As of now, that doesn't look likely, as Cody Rhodes and Gunther are the current world champions on RAW and SmackDown.

