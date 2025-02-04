Major celebrity angle being considered for WWE WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE will present its 41st annual WrestleMania event in less than 75 days now. Celebrities and The Show of Shows are synonymous as Vince McMahon began using non-wrestling stars at WrestleMania I in 1985. Since then, countless celebrities have appeared at the big event, and now a big viral segment is rumored for April, along with more backstage talk on future plans.

IShowSpeed entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the #8 surprise entrant on Saturday. The streamer and YouTube star lasted 56 seconds before being eliminated fourth. Serving as Akira Tozawa's sudden replacement, Speed joined Bron Breakker in eliminating Otis. The Intercontinental Champion then leveled Speed with a Spear before sending him to the floor, only for Otis to catch and launch him over the announce table for the official elimination.

WWE officials are high on IShowSpeed, and they're hoping to do more work with the 20-year-old down the line, according to PWInsider. There's talk of Speed doing something at WrestleMania 41 in late April to capitalize on the buzz and help draw new eyes to the product.

Backstage sources noted how Speed received rave reviews for his Rumble performance. Officials reportedly "absolutely adored" Speed and felt that he delivered in a major way, as the goal of his booking was to help draw new eyes to the product. Videos of his Rumble debut continue to draw in a big way on social media.

WWE and IShowSpeed are set to collaborate on merchandise as well. They released event-specific merchandise over the weekend. Speed previously dressed as a PRIME bottle and took Randy Orton's RKO at WrestleMania XL, then appeared on the 2024 Draft RAW to announce second-round picks.

IShowSpeed calls out top WWE Superstars

The 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble is in the books, and online streamer IShowSpeed made his official in-ring debut as the surprise #8 entrant.

Speaking to WWE cameras after the show, while wearing a neck brace and using crutches, Speed told Cathy Kelley he would've accomplished more if he had more time in the Rumble. He then promised to eliminate Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Mark Henry at the 2026 Rumble.

"If I had more time, I don't know why they keep doing this to me, but if I had more time, I promise you I could do way more than y'all think I would. Next Royal Rumble, I'm calling out everybody! Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Dom, it don't matter who you are... just wait till I start training out there. You know what I'm saying? Don't worry, it ain't a joke out there. It's not a joke!" IShowSpeed said.

Speed was also asked what's more brutal - Randy Orton's RKO or Bron Breakker's Spear. He declared both moves hurt, but he was unable to walk, and that's proof enough.

