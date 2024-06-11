4 CM Punk friends who Tony Khan has misused in AEW

CM Punk is one of the most decorated and beloved stars in the wrestling business. Despite leaving the industry in 2014, his name was still chanted in arenas by fans. To everyone's surprise, he made his epic return to pro wrestling by signing with AEW in 2021. After having a great run in the first year, he was suspended from the company due to a backstage altercation.

Following a nine-month absence, the Voice of the Voiceless returned to AEW in June. However, months after his comeback, Punk was fired from the company after another altercation with Jack Perry at the 2023 All In. He then again made a return to WWE in November 2023 and grabbed the top spot in the company despite being injured.

During his time at AEW, he developed a good friendship with several stars. Nevertheless, he doesn't have a good relationship with The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jack Perry and Tony Khan. Many are speculating if stars who are still friends with CM Punk are being misused by Tony Khan in AEW.

Trending

Let's look at some of the names who are friends with CM Punk and are not booked correctly in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#4. Brody King and #3. Malakai Black

Fans know that FTR and Punk are great friends, but many don't know that he had a good bond with House of Black, too, especially with Brody King. In March 2024, The Second City Saint wished Brody a happy birthday on social media.

Expand Tweet

While the House of Black was active in the trios division last year, Brody and Buddy Matthews aren't much featured on the show as Malakai Black is pushed as a singles star.

The House of Black leader is a good friend of CM Punk. As mentioned earlier, the group was dominating the trio's division. However, the faction didn't receive any push for months. Also, Malakai recently lost to Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing pay-per-view for the TNT Championship.

#2. Ricky Starks

The Absolute star was set to face CM Punk at the 2023 All Out in a hyped match. However, due to Punk getting fired from the promotion a week before the show, Ricky had to face Bryan Danielson.

He recently talked about his relationship with the former AEW World Champion in an interview. He revealed he has no issues with CM Punk and what anybody says.

"I have no issues with [CM] Punk, I don’t give a f*ck what anybody tries to tell me, I don’t care. He has never done me wrong and you can have your opinions on him, but you shouldn’t vilify someone for thinking differently than you."

Ricky Starks hasn't been featured on AEW TV since March 2024 and recently vented frustration due to not being booked.

#1. Danhausen and CM Punk

CM Punk and Danhausen's friendship is evident to every fan, as the duo occasionally engages in social media banter. The duo recently shared a photo together online.

Despite being healthy, the Kid Gorgeous hasn't been seen on TV for more than six months. He is currently appearing in other independent promotions.

It is worth wondering if these stars are being punished for being friends with the Voice of the Voiceless, as the latter and Tony Khan are on bad terms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback