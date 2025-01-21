4 Directions for Britt Baker if she exits AEW in 2025

Britt Baker played a foundational role in helping establish the now-burgeoning women's division of AEW. The first female talent to be signed by the Tony Khan-led promotion, the Pennsylvania native did not take long to capture viewers' attention with her impeccable character work. Her popularity in the company solidified her place as one of the faces of her division and even led to a nearly 300-day reign as AEW Women's World Champion.

However, The Doctor has notably been absent from All Elite programming for some time now and was last seen in action on the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. She also found herself at the center of controversy last year when reports emerged of a backstage conflict between Baker, MJF, and the latter's partner, Alicia Atout. Her hiatus has continued weeks into 2025, and now another report has emerged claiming that Baker could be finished with AEW, owing to her issues with the women's locker room, among other possible reasons.

While nobody knows for sure what Britt Baker's future holds, let us consider four career moves she could make if she departs from All Elite Wrestling this year.

#1: AEW to WWE: Britt Baker jumps ship

Many All Elite names have jumped ship from AEW to WWE over the past couple of years. Stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Andrade, Lexis King, Ethan Page - and more recently Penta - all signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut after finishing up with the Jacksonville-based company. Many of these individuals have benefited from the move with regards to booking and presentation - benefits that Britt Baker could also enjoy should she decide to head over to World Wrestling Entertainment this year.

Across its various brands, WWE already has an incredibly stacked women's roster. Considering her abilities in the ring and on the microphone, Baker could make for an excellent addition to the company's programming. The 33-year-old could emerge as a key player in the Triple H-led promotion, and work with prominent figures such as Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, and so on. Baker could debut in NXT, where she could build up her stock before her eventual main roster graduation.

Baker did wrestle one match in WWE in 2016, losing to Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW in under two minutes.

#2: Britt Baker - TNA Knockout

TNA continues to endure as another renowned US-based pro wrestling promotion. Over the past several years, it has platformed top names and legends and developed future stars. The Nashville-based company is also known for cultivating a formidable women's division, having employed wrestlers like Gail Kim, Angelina Love, Madison Rayne, and Awesome Kong, as well as Mickie James, current WWE stars Mia Yim and Naomi, and current AEW talents Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo, among others.

TNA's women's division at present is also quite promising, with wrestlers like Killer Kelly, Steph De Lander, Ash By Elegance and World Champion Masha Slamovich leading the charge. Unfortunately, the company has courted some controversy recently by bringing back Tessa Blanchard and lost a massive star in the form of Jordynne Grace's seeming departure. TNA could, therefore, consider injecting new life into the Knockouts Division by hiring Britt Baker if she opts to leave AEW this year. The former Women's World Champion would undoubtedly be a huge signing for the promotion and could hone her craft against the roster's best and brightest.

#3: Britt Baker returns to the indie scene

Although Britt Baker has become a well-known name in the pro wrestling industry through her stint in AEW, her journey in the squared circle began in 2015. Before her All Elite signing, The DMD had wrestled in various independent promotions, including International Wrestling Cartel, Remix Pro Wrestling, SHIMMER Women Athletes, and Absolute Intense Wrestling.

If Baker leaves AEW any time soon, she could opt to resume plying her trade in the indie circuit once again. The independent scene is arguably in somewhat better shape than it had been a decade ago, which could prompt Baker to explore free agency and compete in promotions like GCW, HOG, DPW, etc, which in turn might boost the 2022 Owen Hart Cup winner's chances of being signed to a more substantial contract.

#4: Britt Baker could look for film and television gigs

Numerous pro wrestlers, including international stars like John Cena, The Rock, Batista, etc., have launched incredibly successful acting careers over the years. Recently, wrestlers from AEW have also made forays into the silver screen, including former World Champion MJF, who recently filmed for the upcoming sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2, and Britt Baker, who was featured on the sixth season of the hit television series Cobra Kai.

Recent reports did not indicate how long Baker may remain away from the ring. If 2025 marks the end of her AEW run, Britt could potentially consider transitioning more seriously into acting. Following her peers' footsteps in the industry, Baker might want to branch out artistically and pursue more work in film and television, regardless of her in-ring future.

