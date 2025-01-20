5-time champion leaving after title loss and says farewell breaking down in tears; potentially heading to WWE - Reports

A former champion may have just said farewell to a company as she leaves for WWE. She broke down in tears.

Jordynne Grace faced Tessa Blanchard in a huge match. Blanchard was booed, and fans chanted that she was racist. In the end, though, she won the match, and Grace walked out after saying farewell to fans. As she left, her face crumpled, and she broke down in tears.

PWInsider confirmed that Jordynne Grace was done with TNA after her match. The report also said that she was believed to be WWE-bound. While it's not confirmed, she's expected to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.

Fightful Select also confirmed this, saying that after her loss, it was expected that it would be her last date with the company. The report said that her deal with the company expired in January 2025.

With that being the case, for now, the star is expected to be heading to WWE to join and become a big part of the roster. She's already wrestled there several times over the last few years, and it seems that it's going to become a regular thing going forward. Triple H and Shawn Michaels have both said good things about her.

Fans will have to stay tuned to the Rumble to see if she makes her appearance there.

