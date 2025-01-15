Backstage reaction to Penta's debut on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Penta's debut on WWE RAW took social media by storm. The former AEW star competed against Chad Gable on the red brand this past Monday. He emerged victorious after a hard-fought match against the American Made leader.

During an edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass recently, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on Penta's debut on WWE RAW. The wrestling insider noted that the debut was well-received by management and fans alike.

"I thought it was perfect. I think everybody backstage loved it. I think the fans were well over the top of with excitement. Yeah, I enjoyed every single second of it and I think it came off amazing." [From 03:33 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, WrestleVotes noted that Penta's WWE booking could lead to more AEW stars, who haven't worked with Vince McMahon or Triple H in the past, jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Last night with the talent that specifically haven't been to the WWE yet, you know, maybe brought out a lot of jealousy and envy and wishful thinking. So, I could imagine that if they haven't been there yet and they get the chance, you know, by a contract offer, they'll look even stronger at it now after how they treated Penta." [From 07:52 onwards]

Penta was thought to have injured himself during the outing with Gable on WWE RAW, but a report refuted the rumors. It remains to be seen what the luchador's next move will be in WWE.

