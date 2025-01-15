  • home icon
  • Backstage reaction to Penta's debut on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Backstage reaction to Penta's debut on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 15, 2025 09:09 GMT
Penta
Penta's WWE RAW debut took place on January 13 [Image via: WWE.com]

Penta's debut on WWE RAW took social media by storm. The former AEW star competed against Chad Gable on the red brand this past Monday. He emerged victorious after a hard-fought match against the American Made leader.

During an edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass recently, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on Penta's debut on WWE RAW. The wrestling insider noted that the debut was well-received by management and fans alike.

"I thought it was perfect. I think everybody backstage loved it. I think the fans were well over the top of with excitement. Yeah, I enjoyed every single second of it and I think it came off amazing." [From 03:33 onwards]
Elsewhere on the podcast, WrestleVotes noted that Penta's WWE booking could lead to more AEW stars, who haven't worked with Vince McMahon or Triple H in the past, jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Last night with the talent that specifically haven't been to the WWE yet, you know, maybe brought out a lot of jealousy and envy and wishful thinking. So, I could imagine that if they haven't been there yet and they get the chance, you know, by a contract offer, they'll look even stronger at it now after how they treated Penta." [From 07:52 onwards]

Penta was thought to have injured himself during the outing with Gable on WWE RAW, but a report refuted the rumors. It remains to be seen what the luchador's next move will be in WWE.

