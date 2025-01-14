Penta injury update from RAW; backstage reactions from WWE officials - Reports

Penta has arrived in WWE. After months of rumors and speculation, the former AEW star made it to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world on Monday, and the buzz is continuing. Backstage sources just revealed new Penta details, along with an injury update and various internal reactions to the newest roster member.

Zero-Fear debuted with a strong 13-minute win over Chad Gable on Monday's RAW. In his post-match promo, he declared this to be the Penta era of World Wrestling Entertainment, not just the Netflix era. Fans expected one-half of The Lucha Brothers to debut this week, but the buzz exploded hours before RAW as WWEShop released Penta's first merchandise, confusing many people who viewed this as an accidental reveal.

Penta's in-ring performance was praised by the WWE Universe, but there was also some concern that the 39-year-old may have suffered an injury mid-match. However, PWInsider reports that sources confirmed Penta is not injured and was just selling his leg really well.

Trending

Main roster officials were said to be happy with how Penta's debut came off. They are also pleased with the live reactions he received. The debut seems to be a massive success, and Penta is now an official member of the RAW roster.

Pentagon's first merchandise offerings were a big hit with fans, and word from backstage is that officials were happy with his early numbers from the first day of sales. Fans have praised the company for releasing its wildly popular $74.99 Penta mask, with many wondering why AEW never did the same.

Triple H welcomes Penta to WWE

Penta debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment on Monday's RAW after more than 20 years in the industry. Rey Fenix is expected to reunite with his real-life brother later this year when his AEW deal expires.

Triple H took to X after RAW to officially welcome Pentagon. The Chief Content Officer included one of his signature backstage photos.

"New era. Zero fear. Welcome @PENTAELZEROM to @WWE," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

Penta has received numerous public well-wishes from wrestlers around the industry. His AEW partners also weighed in as Fenix issued a big message, while Alex Abrahantes needed just a few words to get his point across.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback