4 Dream feuds for Elias if he signs with AEW

Former WWE star Elias is one of the top charismatic stars who fully commit to their gimmick. For years, he entered the ring with a guitar, hoping to perform a song, but was interrupted by a random star. Not only that but most of the time, he was used as a tool to further other huge feuds. Despite his talents, he was never given a singles push in the Stamford-based promotion and was released in 2023.

Since exiting WWE, Elias has been performing on the independent circuit for over a year. He recently appeared on the Jericho Cruise Show and indicated his interest in joining AEW. On Instagram, the former 24/7 Champion recently uploaded a clip in which he is accompanied by AEW's Righteous, which includes Vincent and Dutch.

The post has sparked rumors that the 37-year-old star will soon sign with AEW. Since he might join the Tony Khan-led promotion, let's examine some names of those who would feud with the former WWE star.

#4. Darby Allin

If Elias doesn't want to continue his comical schtick in AEW, he must deliver a stellar match against AEW's best. Darby Allin might be the perfect first opponent for the 37-year-old star. The former TNT Champion is known for wrestling a high-octane match with almost any AEW star.

Darby sacrifices his body on the line while taking bumps. His selling Elias' moves might immediately make him look like a huge threat.

#3. MJF

The Salt of the Earth has been one of the most overrated stars in AEW, regardless of whether he is a babyface or a heel. He tends to get a reaction from the crowd every time he steps into the squared circle. With Elias possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling, he might get lost in the shuffle if not booked properly. New AEW signees always fail to connect with the audience and, therefore, fail to get over.

MJF's battle with the former WWE star might instantly connect him with the audience and boost the latter's credibility.

#2. Danhausen

Elias was mainly used for comedy skits involving megastars and mid-card stars. WWE latched to his musician gimmick and used it to repeatedly put other stars over. If the former 24/7 Champion's creative mind is used correctly, he might become one of the top acts in AEW. His segments with Danhausen would garner many eyes.

The Kid Curious, who is currently not involved in any specific plans on TV, may also be back in the fold and get utilized.

#1. Elias and The Righteous could take on Dustin Rhodes and company

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara have defended their ROH World Tag Team Championship from Dutch and Vincent for many months. After multiple failures, the duo might pivot to another title that the Natural holds. Dustin and the Von Erichs hold the current ROH World Six-Man Team Championship.

The 37-year-old star signing with AEW might help the Righteous to capture the six-man tag team titles. An early title win would also help Elias to get over with the crowd.

It will be interesting to see how the former WWE star will be booked if he decides to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

