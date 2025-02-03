Elias seemingly joins major AEW faction; reveals new name

Elijah (FKA Elias) has been making some major moves since leaving WWE. He has now seemingly joined a major AEW faction. The Righteous, which consists of Dutch and Vincent, is a popular tag team in ROH. Vincent and Dutch have previously held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Bateman.

In ROH, The Righteous has competed against some of the top teams in the company. Vincent and Dutch's impressive performances led them to make sporadic appearances on AEW Collision. The duo signed with the Jacksonville-based company last year. They have been trying to get back into ROH World Tag Team Title contention, and it looks like they plan to do it by adding a new member to their team.

The erstwhile Elias recently took to his Instagram to post a video with The Righteous, indicating the formation of a new faction called ''The Righteous Ones.'' This may also be an indication that the 37-year-old star is on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

''Who wants to RUN with the Righteous Ones?'' he wrote.

Elijah (FKA Elias) believes he can return to WWE someday

The Pittsburgh native was a part of WWE from 2014 to 2023. During this time, his natural heel personality helped him get over with fans. However, the erstwhile Elias was mostly used for taking a beatdown from top babyfaces.

Despite getting over with fans, he wasn't booked strongly. The Stamford-based promotion even shaved his facial hair and tried to portray him as Ezekiel, his twin brother. But this didn't work out well for him, and the former 24/7 Champion was eventually released from his contract in September 2023.

During a recent K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing, the former WWE star was asked about a potential return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. He said that people like Carlito and Drew McIntyre returned to the company and found success, and the same could happen to him.

"I’d love that. Look, you see how the business works by now. You could be gone; Carlito was gone for ten years; look at Drew McIntyre. These things happen for sure. Everybody has their own little story. I’m not writing it off. It’s not an immediate, man, I gotta do that. But if the opportunities come up, sure, we’ll see," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old returns to WWE in the future.

