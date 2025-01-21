37-year-old claims WWE "only scratched the surface" on his potential; reveals he wants to return

A former WWE Superstar is hoping to get the opportunity to return to the company someday. World Wrestling Entertainment is currently on the Road to Royal Rumble 2025 next month in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Elias was a popular star in the promotion but was released in September 2023. Speaking at a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, the veteran suggested that the company only scratched the surface of his potential.

"Elias can and could and should do so much more in WWE. They only scratched the surface with my capabilities. I had a lot of great moments, some incredible guys to go up against," he said.

Trending

When asked about a potential return to WWE, the 37-year-old said anything was possible. He mentioned names such as Drew McIntyre and Carlito, who had found success in their returns to the company.

"I’d love that. Look, you see how the business works by now. You could be gone, Carlito was gone for ten years, look at Drew McIntyre. These things happen, for sure. Everybody has their own little story. I’m not writing it off. It’s not an immediate, man, I gotta do that. But if the opportunities come up, sure, we’ll see," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE star Elias on comparisons to The Ultimate Warrior

Elias portrayed his fictional brother, Ezekiel, on WWE television, and some fans thought the character's attire resembled that of The Ultimate Warrior.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former 24/7 Champion discussed being compared to the legend. He revealed that it was never his intention but was honored by the comparisons.

"You know what, it was never my intention. I just thought this looks really cool. I really love the bright colors, the tassels, the whole thing. Thought it would be showy," Ezekiel said. "As soon as I went out there, I heard all the comparisons. People have been telling me [how much it resembles The Ultimate Warrior]. As a huge fan - I've been a huge wrestling fan my entire life - to hear those kinds of comparisons, even just to pay homage to The Ultimate Warrior, I'll take it. It's an inspiration for me." [From 01:34 to 02:03]

You can check out the video below:

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and several stars from the past typically make a surprise return during the premium live event. Only time will tell if Elias gets the opportunity to return to the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback