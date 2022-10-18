Elias returns to WWE: What happened to his brother Ezekiel?

Elias made his much-awaited return to Monday Night Raw tonight. While most people were delighted, one may wonder what happened to his younger brother, Ezekiel.

For those who don't know, both characters are played by the same person, Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo. The former 24/7 Champion made his debut as Ezekiel on the April 4, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Upon changing his character, he sported a clean-shaven look, shorter hair, and trunks. Over the months, he was seen in a rivalry with Kevin Owens and a match against Kevin Owens, which failed. Soon, Ezekiel was off WWE TV, and now we have the Slammy award-winning superstar returning to the company.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Triple H was never a fan of the Ezekiel character. The Game scrapped him as soon as possible and gave the former 24/7 Champion a few months off to grow his beard and return as Elias.

''Elias returns on RAW on 10/17. He needed time off to grow back his beard and hair from the Ezekiel character. HHH pretty much dropped Ezekiel as soon as he got power," noted Meltzer.

So it is safe to say that Ezekiel is gone from WWE TV for the foreseeable future.

Elias is coming after the United States Champion Seth Rollins

In a segment on RAW this week, the former 24/7 Champion walked out to give a concert to the WWE Universe. He was soon joined by Matt Riddle, who wanted to perform a duet with him.

As both superstars got into the groove, they were interrupted by United States Champion Seth Rollins. The championship main event match between Rollins and Riddle took place with Elias at ringside.

Both superstars constantly got into each other's faces at ringside during the bout. The former 24/7 Champion also got struck with a curb stomp from Rollins. The night ended with Rollins retaining his United States Championship against Riddle.

After Raw went off the air, Ezekiel's elder brother was a guest on RAW Talk, speaking to Cathy Kelley about how he was not happy with what took place with Rollins during the show. He said he wouldn't forget what happened and would be coming for Rollins soon.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes