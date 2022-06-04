"It was never my intention" - Current WWE star opens up on comparisons to The Ultimate Warrior (Exclusive)

Ever since Ezekiel made his WWE in-ring debut on an April episode of RAW, fans have likened his gear to The Ultimate Warrior's. He has now commented on whether it was an intentional tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Showing up on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Ezekiel introduced himself as the younger brother of Elias. Since then, fans have showered the newcomer with support. He has competed several times, sporting an attire similar to what The Ultimate Warrior used to wear, from the colorful trunks to the armbands.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter and author Brad Gilmore for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ezekiel stated that he just thought it looked cool. While he did not intend to resemble The Ultimate Warrior, he is happy to hear the comparisons:

"You know what, it was never my intention. I just thought this looks really cool. I really love the bright colors, the tassels, the whole thing. Thought it would be showy," said Ezekiel. "As soon as I went out there, I heard all the comparisons. People have been telling me [how much it resembles The Ultimate Warrior]. As a huge fan - I've been a huge wrestling fan my entire life - to hear those kinds of comparisons, even just to pay homage to The Ultimate Warrior, I'll take it. It's an inspiration for me." [1:34-2:03]

Story continues below ad

You can check out the entire interview here:

Ezekiel will face fellow WWE RAW star Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell

Story continues below ad

Ever since Ezekiel has graced our screens on RAW, Kevin Owens has been on his case. The former Universal Champion is desperate to prove that he isn't Elias' younger brother but rather The Drifter himself.

KO has used the help of Alpha Academy to extract the truth from Ezekiel but to no avail. The recent RAW debutant has been proven right at every turn, frustrating Owens to no end. The two will finally settle their issue tomorrow at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

It remains to be seen if Kevin Owens can beat the "truth" out of Ezekiel, especially with Otis and Chad Gable around. Perhaps, Elias could return and come to his younger brother's aid.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Ezekiel and Elias become WWE Tag Team Champions? Yes No 0 votes so far