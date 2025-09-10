4 former AEW stars who made their WWE debut in 2025

In 2025, many stars from AEW made their WWE debut. While they were doing pretty well in All Elite Wrestling, their shift to the Stamford-based promotion has skyrocketed their career in professional wrestling. It has been eight months in 2025, and till now, four top AEW stars have made their transition to WWE.When discussing AEW stars who reached new heights after joining WWE, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes stand out. Much like them, a few more superstars are enjoying the new spotlight in WWE after making the jump from Tony Khan's company to Triple H's creative.Now, let's discuss 4 AEW names who made their WWE debut in 2025:#4. Rey FenixRey Fenix had a controversial separation with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. However, after making his exit from Tony Khan's company, Fenix did not waste any time jumping to WWE. On April 4, 2025, an episode of SmackDown, the luchador made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion. In his first WWE match, he defeated Nathan Frazer to introduce himself to the WWE Universe.In the same week, Fenix also performed in his first WrestleMania in a singles match against El Grande Americano. While he failed to capture the victory in this huge showdown, it was enough to give the 34-year-old a taste of the big lights. Since then, he has been competing on SmackDown, currently as a tag team unit with another former AEW star, Andrade.#3. Ricky SaintsRicky Saints was doing an incredible job in AEW. However, over the past year, he was working on the sidelines in the Tony Khan-led company. It paved the way for his eventual WWE debut this year. Saints made his WWE debut on the February 11, 2025, episode of NXT. Initially, he made his appearance as an unnamed free agent. However, after a week, he got his new character and the new name 'Ricky Saints'.He quickly made his way to the NXT North American Championship picture and went on to become the champion in his third match on the brand by defeating Shawn Spears. Later, he was involved in an epic feud with Ethan Page, where they delivered some blockbuster showdowns. However, Saints lost his title in this feud and is currently looking for another major moment in WWE's developmental territory.#2. Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah MayMariah May was a star in All Elite Wrestling. She was the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner and a former AEW Women's World Champion. However, when her contract expired with All Elite Wrestling, she made her debut in WWE. She made her WWE debut on the June 3, 2025, episode of NXT. The Glamour appeared in the stands to stare down the NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne.In the upcoming week, it was revealed that May will perform in WWE under a new name, Blake Monroe. Initially, she appeared as a babyface. However, at WWE Evolution, Monroe turned heel on Jordynne Grace. Since then, she has been involved in a feud with the latter on the black and silver brand.#1. PentaPenta was one of the biggest signings from AEW to WWE this year. El Miedo made his WWE debut on the January 13, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Chad Gable to make a bold statement. The 40-year-old has become a mainstay of WWE RAW's mid-card division since then, being involved in feuds against stars like Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker.The former All Elite Wrestling star has been actively seeking the Intercontinental Championship since his debut. He also competed in a Fatal Four-Way match in his first WrestleMania against stars like Finn Balor, Mysterio, and Breakker. WWE has been flaunting immense spotlight on El Miedo, making it clear that the Triple H-led creative has major plans for the luchador down the line.