5 former WWE stars who could debut at AEW Grand Slam 2025

WWE had been the sole global entity for professional wrestling for almost two decades. But in 2019, businessman Tony Khan introduced the world to a new landscape of wrestling, and AEW was founded as a major promotion in the United States. This has been seen as a major opportunity by multiple superstars.

As seen over the years, many top names in WWE have signed up for Jacksonville-based promotion in search of better opportunities, TV time, deals, and the chance to take their careers to greater heights than before.

Some of the biggest names to jump ship include their first top signee, WWE legend Chris Jericho, along with Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, Toni Storm, and Mercedes Mone. All the aforementioned names went on to become top fixtures for the company.

Trending

Furthermore, the free agency market right now has a lot of top prospects for Tony Khan to sign to his roster who can make their debut at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam Australia event. Here is a look at those four names who can sign and debut for the company at the aforementioned event.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

#5. Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox was one of the top prospects in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, for years. However, her success and popularity were not the same upon her arrival on the main roster. Adding to that, her run was derailed by injuries.

Expand Tweet

She was released by the company last year and recently became a free agent after her 90-day non-compete clause expired. Nox could be a great addition to the AEW women's division, where she could thrive as many under-utilized talents have done before her.

#4. & #3. The IInspiration

The IInspiration, formerly known as The IIconics, was the popular duo of Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, who had captivating personas and spectacular chemistry as a tag team. They were released by WWE years ago and had a stint in TNA following that.

The duo have been away from wrestling to pursue other ventures and embrace motherhood but have dropped multiple teases about returning to in-ring action. This could very well happen in their home country of Australia at AEW Grand Slam, with the duo embarking on yet another journey in the wrestling world.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin was considered one of the hardest-working superstars of the modern era. Despite multiple championships and accolades, including his last amazing stint in NXT, Corbin was released by the company in December 2024.

Expand Tweet

Recently, he was seen defending Tony Khan in a tweet war with fans regarding the Rey Fenix contract situation. This could potentially mean that he is interested in joining the promotion, which could lead to Khan signing him to debut at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

#1. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was set to return to WWE from her maternity leave after two years away from the company. However, last-minute negotiations fell through, and WWE put a complete hold on any creative plans for her.

This led to huge speculation that Bliss would leave the promotion, and fans were reacting to the thought of her joining AEW. The former Women's Champion debuting on a major stage like Grand Slam Australia could be monumental for Tony Khan and his company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback