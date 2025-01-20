4 Frustrated stars who could deliberately attempt to get fired from AEW 

AEW is one of the biggest professional wrestling promotions in the modern day and age. The company's roster is immensely talented. The talents can deliver captivating matches and be part of memorable storylines. However, things haven't been going well for the company and some of its stars in recent months.

All Elite Wrestling has seen a concerning decline in viewership and TV ratings over the past several months. Several popular names like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and more have left the Jacksonville-based company to join WWE in recent years. Furthermore, the company's weekly shows do not attract fans like they used to during AEW's peak years. Due to his questionable booking decisions, Tony Khan has been blamed for the company's downfall.

Trending

Many wrestlers on the roster are unhappy with their position in AEW and may deliberately attempt to get fired in the coming days. Here are four such possible candidates:

#4. Former AEW International Champion Rey Fénix

Rey Fénix was reportedly set to leave AEW last year. However, in September 2024, it was reported that Tony Khan added injury time to his contract. Fénix's elder brother, Penta, has already debuted in the Stamford-based promotion, and it appears the 34-year-old is frustrated at being stuck in All Elite Wrestling.

Fénix's recent activity on X (Twitter) proves that he wants to leave Tony Khan's company as soon as possible. He recently posted a picture of himself wearing a straitjacket, seemingly implying that he'd been trapped in AEW. It looks as if the former International Champion is trying to get deliberately fired to join Penta in WWE.

#3. Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has not appeared in All Elite Wrestling since March 2024. It looks like Stroke Daddy's relationship with the company has taken a blow, and Tony Khan is not interested in booking the talented star anymore. Recently, Starks made his House of Glory debut and delivered a rebellious promo after his match against Mike Santana.

"Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I’m gonna say it as plainly as this, I cannot thank each and every one of you. I’ve been reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good; checking on me. You don’t know me, but that’s the thing about this wrestling sh*t, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing," he said.

The seemingly frustrated former AEW World Tag Team Champion may deliberately attempt to get fired in the coming days and possibly join the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

#2. Miro

Miro is perhaps one of the biggest fumbles in AEW history. Since 2021, the erstwhile Rusev has only been part of 11 matches, with his last-ever bout taking place in December 2023. The former WWE Superstar reportedly requested his release from Tony Khan's company in September 2024. However, Tony Khan did not let him leave.

The Redeemer is seemingly frustrated with the Jacksonville-based company. He is not even 40 and still has a chance to become a massive star in some other promotion. Hence, in the coming months, Miro might try to get fired from AEW.

#1. Britt Baker

Once upon a time, Britt Baker was All Elite Wrestling's crown jewel. Unfortunately, those days are long gone. Names such as Mercedes Mone, Mariah May, Tony Storm, Kris Statlander, and more are running the show right now. Meanwhile, The D.M.D. hardly wrestles anymore.

It appears that Tony Khan has given up on the former world champion, and this may result in her leaving the company. The Doctor is reportedly hard to work with, and this means she may attempt to get fired from her job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback